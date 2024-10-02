Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 Variants To Get New Mocha Brown Interiors; Bookings Begin Tomorrow

Mahindra is now offering a new Mocha-brown interior option for the Thar Roxx 4x4 variants at no additional cost. This update comes in response to feedback on the off-white interiors, which were prone to getting dirty with regular use. The new Mocha option will be available alongside the existing dual-tone ivory and black interior scheme.

The Mocha brown interior is exclusive to the 4x4 variants.

Mahindra appears to have been spurred into action after receiving feedback during the first media drives. It will be exclusive to the 4x4 variants, while other versions will continue with the off-white (Ivory) interiors. Both the Mocha and Ivory interiors will come with the same leatherette finish.

The 4x4 variants of the Thar Roxx are offered in both Ivory white and Mocha Brown themes.

Starting tomorrow, October 3, 2024, customers can choose between the Ivory and Mocha interior options when booking their Thar Roxx. While deliveries of the models with ivory interiors will commence this month, the Mocha interiors will be available for delivery by late January 2025.

Prices for the Thar Roxx 4x4 variants start at Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra revealed the pricing for the Thar Roxx 4x4 variants, more than a month after the SUV’s debut. Prices start at Rs 18.79 lakh and go up to Rs 22.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec model. The 4x4 variants are limited to the diesel engine and are available in three trims: MX5, AX5 L, and AX7 L.

Under the hood, the Thar Roxx 4x4 is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine. The manual version produces 150 bhp and 330 Nm of torque, while the automatic variant delivers 172 bhp and 370 Nm of torque. The SUV also offers three terrain modes – Snow, Sand, and Mud – designed to improve off-road performance. Additionally, it features a unique IntelliTurn system that locks the inside rear wheel to reduce the vehicle's turning radius, a feature specific to the Thar 4x4.