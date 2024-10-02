Login
Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 Variants To Get New Mocha Brown Interiors; Bookings Begin Tomorrow

In addition to the Ivory-black interiors, Mahindra has introduced a new interior theme for the range-topping variants of the Thar Roxx.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 2, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Thar Roxx gets a new Mocha-coloured interior
  • Not available for 4x2 variants
  • Customers can choose the interior shade while booking

Mahindra is now offering a new Mocha-brown interior option for the Thar Roxx 4x4 variants at no additional cost. This update comes in response to feedback on the off-white interiors, which were prone to getting dirty with regular use. The new Mocha option will be available alongside the existing dual-tone ivory and black interior scheme.

 

Also Read: Mahindra Dethrones Tata in September 2024 Sales, Secures Third Spot

 

Thar Roxx

The Mocha brown interior is exclusive to the 4x4 variants. 

 

Mahindra appears to have been spurred into action after receiving feedback during the first media drives. It will be exclusive to the 4x4 variants, while other versions will continue with the off-white (Ivory) interiors. Both the Mocha and Ivory interiors will come with the same leatherette finish.

 

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 Prices Start From Rs 18.79 Lakh

 

Mix Collage 02 Oct 2024 04 02 PM 7554 1

The 4x4 variants of the Thar Roxx are offered in both Ivory white and Mocha Brown themes. 

 

Starting tomorrow, October 3, 2024, customers can choose between the Ivory and Mocha interior options when booking their Thar Roxx. While deliveries of the models with ivory interiors will commence this month, the Mocha interiors will be available for delivery by late January 2025.

 

Also read: 2024 Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 Review: More Space, More Utility, More Features

 

Mahindra Thar Roxx 14 1

Prices for the Thar Roxx 4x4 variants start at Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom). 

 

Mahindra revealed the pricing for the Thar Roxx 4x4 variants, more than a month after the SUV’s debut. Prices start at Rs 18.79 lakh and go up to Rs 22.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec model. The 4x4 variants are limited to the diesel engine and are available in three trims: MX5, AX5 L, and AX7 L.

 

Under the hood, the Thar Roxx 4x4 is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine. The manual version produces 150 bhp and 330 Nm of torque, while the automatic variant delivers 172 bhp and 370 Nm of torque. The SUV also offers three terrain modes – Snow, Sand, and Mud – designed to improve off-road performance. Additionally, it features a unique IntelliTurn system that locks the inside rear wheel to reduce the vehicle's turning radius, a feature specific to the Thar 4x4.

 

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

