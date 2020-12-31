New Cars and Bikes in India
Mahindra TUV300 Plus Facelift Interior Uncovered In New Spy Photos

The recently spotted test mule of the 2021 Mahindra TUV300 Plus facelift heavily covered in camouflage, but the cabin appears to have received barely any changes, featuring the same dual-tone beige and black interior with matching upholstery.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
The Mahindra TUV300 Plus facelift is likely to come with cosmetic updates and few updated features expand View Photos
The Mahindra TUV300 Plus facelift is likely to come with cosmetic updates and few updated features

Highlights

  • The Mahindra TUV300 Plus is expected to get several cosmetic updates
  • The profile and rear of the test car looks identical to the current model
  • The 2020 Mahindra TUV300 Plus will get a new BS6 engine

Images of a test mule of the upcoming 2021 Mahindra TUV300 Plus facelift have surfaced online, and this time around we get a glimpse of the cabin as well. The test mule is still heavily camouflaged, but the cabin appears to have received barely any changes, featuring the same dual-tone beige and black interior with matching upholstery. We also get to see a touchscreen infotainment system, power window buttons on the centre console, brushed silver accents and a similar dual-tone steering wheel.

Also Read: 2020 Mahindra TUV300 Plus Facelift With Camouflage Spotted Again While Testing In India

06hvvjvg

Mahindra TUV300 Plus Facelift's cabin features a touchscreen infotainment system, power window buttons on the centre console, and brushed silver accents

As for the exterior, the updated Mahindra TUV300 Plus gets a grille with black slats, flanked by smaller headlamps, which are still halogen units, and an updated front bumper. The SUV also appears to come with a wider trapezoidal airdam, with new sleeker foglamps. While the profile looks largely similar to the pre-facelift model, we do get to see a set of new alloy wheels. The wraparound taillamps look unchanged and so does the wheel cover on the tailgate-mounted spare wheel.

Also Read: Updated BS6 Mahindra TUV300 Spotted Up Close

Newsbeep
jtp634kg

The wraparound taillamps of the TUV300 Plus look unchanged and so does the wheel cover on the tailgate-mounted spare wheel

The TUV300 Plus, like before, will continue to be offered as a 9-seater SUV, with twin side-facing bench seats behind the second-row bench seat. While the layout is likely to remain unchanged, we are likely to see some new and updated features, and possibly better safety features as well.

Also Read: 2020 Mahindra TUV300 Plus Spotted Testing

Under the hood, the 2021 Mahindra TUV300 Plus is expected to come with a BS6 compliant 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. The power figures are likely to remain unchanged on the BS6 version. The unit is tuned to produce 118 bhp and 280 Nm of torques. Transmission duties are likely to be carried out by a six-speed manual gearbox as standard.

0 Comments

Source: GaadiWaadi

