New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Updated BS6 Mahindra TUV300 Spotted Up Close

The new Mahindra TUV300 in the images is seen with partial camouflage, most of it, added the front section of the SUV, indicating that it will get an updated face.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Mahindra TUV300 is the only vehicle in the company's line-up that is yet to become BS6 expand View Photos
The Mahindra TUV300 is the only vehicle in the company's line-up that is yet to become BS6

Highlights

  • The updated Mahindra TUV300 will get a new front section
  • The TUV300 facelift will get new alloys, bumpers, grille and roof rails
  • The 2020 Mahindra TUV300 will get a new BS6 engine

Images of the BS6 compliant Mahindra TUV300 have surfaced online, and this time around, we get a closer look at the updated subcompact SUV. The TUV300 is the only vehicle in the company's line-up that is yet to make the transition to BS6 emission regulations, and, it's possible, Mahindra might launch it this year itself. The TUV300 has been more of a utilitarian sub-4 metre SUV, based on the conventional ladder-on-frame chassis, compared to the monocoque construction of the more premium Mahindra XUV300.

The new Mahindra TUV300 in the images is seen with partial camouflage, most of it, added the front section of the SUV, indicating that it will get an updated face. The updates will include a new, bigger 7-slot grille, with a new front bumper, featuring a larger trapezoidal airdam, and new foglamps on either side. The SUV also appears to come with a set of revised headlamps, although they are still halogen units.

Also Read: 2020 Mahindra TUV300 Plus Facelift With Camouflage Spotted Again

m721bre4

The updated Mahindra TUV300 gets new silver alloy wheels and black roof rails

The profile of the SUV remains largely identical to the BS4 model, however, we do get to see a set of new silver alloy wheels, instead of the more stylish Metallic Grey alloys on the previous one. You also get a pair of new black roof rails, while the rear section remains unchanged, except for the X-shaped spare wheel cover that's missing here.

While we do not get to see the cabin of the SUV in these images, it's likely to remain unchanged, offering the same beige and black dual-tone interior, with matching upholstery, a touchscreen infotainment system and multi-functional steering among others. We can see that the SUV continues to come with side-facing jump seats in the third row.

Also Read: 2020 Mahindra TUV300 Plus Spotted Testing

559o9pbc

The updated TUV300 will come with a new BS6 compliant engine, possibly the 1.5-litre diesel engine that currently powers the XUV300

Under the hood, the updated Mahindra TUV300 will come with a new BS6 compliant engine, and, it's possible, Mahindra might go with the 1.5-litre diesel engine that currently powers the XUV300. The oil burner makes 114 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque in the XUV300. However, Mahindra might keep the TUV300 a diesel-only vehicle, offered with a manual gearbox as standard. However, these details are yet to be confirmed. The BS4 version also used to come with a 1.5-litre diesel engine that was tuned to make 100 bhp and 240 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

0 Comments

Image Source: We Guide Auto

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Audi Q2 SUV First Drive Review
Audi Q2 SUV First Drive Review
Tom Cruise Rides A Made-In-India BMW Bike In New Movie
Tom Cruise Rides A Made-In-India BMW Bike In New Movie
Hero Optima HX Now Available With A Discount Of Rs. 14,000
Hero Optima HX Now Available With A Discount Of Rs. 14,000
Rules To Renew International Driving Permits Set To Change
Rules To Renew International Driving Permits Set To Change
Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition: All You Need To Know
Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition: All You Need To Know
Tom Cruise Shoots Stunt Sequences With The BMW M5 On Mission Impossible 7 Sets
Tom Cruise Shoots Stunt Sequences With The BMW M5 On Mission Impossible 7 Sets
Passenger Vehicle Sales Sees 34 Per Cent Decline In H1 FY2021: JATO India
Passenger Vehicle Sales Sees 34 Per Cent Decline In H1 FY2021: JATO India
Hero Glamour Blaze: All You Need To Know
Hero Glamour Blaze: All You Need To Know
Updated BS6 Mahindra TUV300 Spotted Up Close
Updated BS6 Mahindra TUV300 Spotted Up Close
Maruti Suzuki Alto Completes 20 Years In India
Maruti Suzuki Alto Completes 20 Years In India
KTM 890 Adventure R, Adventure R Rally: All You Need To Know
KTM 890 Adventure R, Adventure R Rally: All You Need To Know
Hyundai Begins Building Electric Vehicle Hub In Singapore
Hyundai Begins Building Electric Vehicle Hub In Singapore
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Platform Could See More Models Being Developed
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Platform Could See More Models Being Developed
Toni Bou Crowned FIM Trial World Champion For The 14th Consecutive Time
Toni Bou Crowned FIM Trial World Champion For The 14th Consecutive Time
Rules To Renew International Driving Permits Set To Change
Rules To Renew International Driving Permits Set To Change
Hero Optima HX Now Available With A Discount Of Rs. 14,000
Hero Optima HX Now Available With A Discount Of Rs. 14,000
Tom Cruise Rides A Made-In-India BMW Bike In New Movie
Tom Cruise Rides A Made-In-India BMW Bike In New Movie
Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition: All You Need To Know
Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition: All You Need To Know
Suzuki Motorcycle India Is Offering Free Accessories Worth Rs. 3,000 On Its Models
Suzuki Motorcycle India Is Offering Free Accessories Worth Rs. 3,000 On Its Models
Park+ App Offers Pre-Booking For Car Park Along With Contactless Service
Park+ App Offers Pre-Booking For Car Park Along With Contactless Service
Hero Glamour Blaze Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 72,200
Hero Glamour Blaze Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 72,200
Bimota Tesi H2 Seen Undergoing Test Runs At Misano
Bimota Tesi H2 Seen Undergoing Test Runs At Misano
Tom Cruise Rides A Made-In-India BMW Bike In New Movie
Tom Cruise Rides A Made-In-India BMW Bike In New Movie
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage
Twitter Goes Wild After Greek PM Is Seen Entering Tesla Model 3
Twitter Goes Wild After Greek PM Is Seen Entering Tesla Model 3
Tom Cruise Shoots Stunt Sequences With The BMW M5 On Mission Impossible 7 Sets
Tom Cruise Shoots Stunt Sequences With The BMW M5 On Mission Impossible 7 Sets
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Platform Could See More Models Being Developed
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Platform Could See More Models Being Developed
Mahindra TUV300

Mahindra TUV300

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 8.54 - 10.55 Lakh
EMI Starts
17,7349% / 5 yrs
Subcompact SUV
Diesel
Manual , AMT
18.5 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
emi
Check On-Road Price
All New Mahindra TUV300 mHawk100
04:32
All New Mahindra TUV300 mHawk100
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 09-Jun-16 08:30 PM IST
New Design Sporty Metallic Grey Spoke Alloy Wheels
New Design Sporty Metallic Grey Spoke Alloy Wheels
New Dynamic X Type Spare Wheel Cover
New Dynamic X Type Spare Wheel Cover
New Muscular Piano Black Front Grille
New Muscular Piano Black Front Grille
New Trendy Daytime Running Lamps
New Trendy Daytime Running Lamps
Powerful Mhawk Diesel Engine
Powerful Mhawk Diesel Engine
Comfortable Seats With Plush Leatherette
Comfortable Seats With Plush Leatherette
Premium Interior Design By Pininfarina
Premium Interior Design By Pininfarina
Touchscreen Infotainment With New Reverse Parking Camera
Touchscreen Infotainment With New Reverse Parking Camera
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
Tom Cruise Rides A Made-In-India BMW Bike In New Movie
Tom Cruise Rides A Made-In-India BMW Bike In New Movie
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage
Twitter Goes Wild After Greek PM Is Seen Entering Tesla Model 3
Twitter Goes Wild After Greek PM Is Seen Entering Tesla Model 3
Tom Cruise Shoots Stunt Sequences With The BMW M5 On Mission Impossible 7 Sets
Tom Cruise Shoots Stunt Sequences With The BMW M5 On Mission Impossible 7 Sets
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities