Updated BS6 Mahindra TUV300 Spotted Up Close

The Mahindra TUV300 is the only vehicle in the company's line-up that is yet to become BS6

Images of the BS6 compliant Mahindra TUV300 have surfaced online, and this time around, we get a closer look at the updated subcompact SUV. The TUV300 is the only vehicle in the company's line-up that is yet to make the transition to BS6 emission regulations, and, it's possible, Mahindra might launch it this year itself. The TUV300 has been more of a utilitarian sub-4 metre SUV, based on the conventional ladder-on-frame chassis, compared to the monocoque construction of the more premium Mahindra XUV300.

The new Mahindra TUV300 in the images is seen with partial camouflage, most of it, added the front section of the SUV, indicating that it will get an updated face. The updates will include a new, bigger 7-slot grille, with a new front bumper, featuring a larger trapezoidal airdam, and new foglamps on either side. The SUV also appears to come with a set of revised headlamps, although they are still halogen units.

The updated Mahindra TUV300 gets new silver alloy wheels and black roof rails

The profile of the SUV remains largely identical to the BS4 model, however, we do get to see a set of new silver alloy wheels, instead of the more stylish Metallic Grey alloys on the previous one. You also get a pair of new black roof rails, while the rear section remains unchanged, except for the X-shaped spare wheel cover that's missing here.

While we do not get to see the cabin of the SUV in these images, it's likely to remain unchanged, offering the same beige and black dual-tone interior, with matching upholstery, a touchscreen infotainment system and multi-functional steering among others. We can see that the SUV continues to come with side-facing jump seats in the third row.

The updated TUV300 will come with a new BS6 compliant engine, possibly the 1.5-litre diesel engine that currently powers the XUV300

Under the hood, the updated Mahindra TUV300 will come with a new BS6 compliant engine, and, it's possible, Mahindra might go with the 1.5-litre diesel engine that currently powers the XUV300. The oil burner makes 114 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque in the XUV300. However, Mahindra might keep the TUV300 a diesel-only vehicle, offered with a manual gearbox as standard. However, these details are yet to be confirmed. The BS4 version also used to come with a 1.5-litre diesel engine that was tuned to make 100 bhp and 240 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

