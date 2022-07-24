Mahindra XUV700 Crosses 1.5 Lakh Bookings Milestone

The XUV700 has been a runaway success for Mahindra. The company bagged over 70,000 bookings for its new flagship SUV before Diwali last year, and now Mahindra XUV700 has crossed the 1.5 lakh bookings mark in just over 11 months since launch. Mahindra announced crossing the milestone via its social media handles. While the company celebrates its achievement with the XUV700, it reportedly still has over 1 lakh pending bookings - thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor chip shortage caused due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Announcing the crossing of 1.5 lakh bookings mark, the company said via a social media post, "A milestone that marks our excellence. Here's to crossing 1.5 Lakh bookings. We are grateful to all our customers for this overwhelming response."

Launched in September, the new Mahindra XUV700 hit the ground running racking up bookings at a rapid rate. The first set of 25,000 bookings were exhausted within the first hour of the order books opening on September 7 with the second lot of 25,000 units also picked up within two hours of the order books re-opening the following month. The 1 lakh number was crossed within four months of launch and sent waiting periods soaring. Mahindra's new mid-sizer is available with a pair of petrol and diesel engines across two model lines - the base MX series and the more kitted out AX (AdrenoX) series - with the latter providing the option for three-rows of seating, automatic gearbox options and all-wheel drive.

The petrol variants of the SUV uses Mahindra's new 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine putting out 197bhp and a meaty 280Nm of torque across all variants. Moving to the diesel the SUV uses Mahindra's 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk turbo-diesel unit in two states of tune - developing 153bhp and 360Nm in the MX series and a stronger 182hp and 420Nm (with the manual gearbox) or 450Nm (when paired with the automatic) in the AX series. A 6-speed manual gearbox is standard across the range with the AX models also available with a 6-speed torque converter automatic. Mahindra launched the XUV700 back on August 15 last year with an introductory price of Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), and the prices have since risen, and now start at Rs 13.18 lakh (ex-showroom).