carandbike Awards 2022: Mid-Size SUV Of The Year - Mahindra XUV700

The Mahindra XUV700 has been adjudged the 2022 Car and Bike Mid-size SUV of the Year 2022. Mahindra's new mid-size SUV arrived on the scene in the second half of 2021 packing in an extensive variant line-up and a host of tech not seen before in the segment. The XUV700 saw stiff competition for the award going up against the feature-loaded Hyundai Alcazar and the venerable Tata Safari.

Launched in September, the new Mahindra XUV700 hit the ground running racking up bookings at a rapid rate. The first set of 25,000 bookings were exhausted within the first hour of the order books opening on September 7 with the second lot of 25,000 units also picked up within hours of the order books re-opening the following month and the 1 lakh number being crossed within four months of launch and sending waiting periods soaring.

Mahindra's new mid-sizer is available with a pair of petrol and diesel engines across two model lines - the base MX series and the more kitted out AX (AdrenoX) series - with the latter providing the option for three-rows of seating, automatic gearbox options and all-wheel drive.

The petrol SUV uses Mahindra's new 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine putting out 197bhp and a meaty 280Nm of torque across all variants. Moving to the diesel the SUV uses Mahindra's 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk turbo-diesel unit in two states of tune - developing 153bhp and 360Nm in the MX series and a stronger 182hp and 420Nm (with the manual gearbox) or 450Nm (when paired with the automatic) in the AX series. A 6-speed manual gearbox is standard across the range with the AX models also available with a 6-speed torque converter automatic