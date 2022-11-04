Maruti Suzuki Swift SCNG – Sporty And Frugal

The first generation Maruti Suzuki Swift changed the norm for the hatchback in India and the latest third generation Swift carries forward the torch. Sharp looking, spacious and more powerful than ever, the new Swift is the perfect car to go darting around both inside the city and out on the highway. The SCNG just sweetens the deal with the sharp and agile hatchback — now greener to run while still packing in all the joys of a driver-focused hatch.

The third-generation model may have an evolutionary design but it’s the sportiest yet. The flared fenders, prominent shoulder line, and low set stance give the Swift a sportier look that’s further accentuated by the large mesh grille and 15-inch alloy wheels. In all, the hatchback looks the part of an athlete with its muscles tensed ready to go at a moment’s notice. There’s also a range of accessories via Maruti Suzuki iCreate for buyers wanting to add even more to the car’s looks.

SmartPlay Studio Infotainment offers Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity

The sporting theme carries to the cabin with the all-black cabin and flat-bottom steering just calling out your inner driver. The red illuminated hooded dials add some sports car flair to the design while the central infotainment SmartPlay Studio touchscreen gets you all the connectivity features you’d ever want at your fingertips. The choice of fuel also remains at your fingertips with the simple press of a button switching you between petrol or greener CNG. The cabin itself is comfy with adequate space for five.

It’s the engine that really brings out the Swift’s sporty character. Maruti’s new 1.2-litre K Series Advanced Dual Jet VVT engine punches out at 76 bhp and 98.5 Nm in CNG mode – best-in-segment figures for a CNG car. The 1.2 petrol offers an inherently sporty character with a free-revving nature and peak power reached at 6,000 rpm. Playing along is a steering and suspension set-up that irons out road imperfections while also giving the hatchback sharp steering to elevate the driving dynamics. A 5-speed manual gearbox ensures that you are in full control of the gears as you dart through traffic.

1.2-litre Advanced Dual Jet VVT engine promises to return 30.90 km per kg#

The Swift CNG promises to be easy on the pocket as well. The punchy, powerful, engine doesn’t just offer exciting performance but great mileage as well. The Swift SCNG promises to return 30.90 km per kg#, making it the most fuel-efficient premium hatchback.

Buyers are also spoiled for choice with the Swift SCNG available in two variants. Buyers can pick between a VXi or ZXi variant with Maruti Genuine Accessories guaranteeing that you can get the features that you want.

#As certified by Test Agency Under Rule 115 ( G) of CMVR 1989