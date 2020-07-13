Maserati MC20 Engine Details Revealed; Global Unveil On September 9

Maserati has been testing MC20 prototype for quite a long time in various weather and track conditions. The extensive testing is being done in a bid to gather as much data as possible to attain the pitch perfect tuning for its engine. The initial testing was done using the dynamic simulator at the Maserati innovation lab at its Modena facility and then it went on to doing rounds on the circuit in November last year. Finally, Maserati feels that the MC20 is ready to be presented to the world and the new supercar will now make its global debut on September 9.

The engine in the Maserati MC20 will be called 'Nettuno'.

The MC20 marks the start of a new era for the Italian brand in terms of both style and technology. It will debut Maserati's new powertrain in which a lot of Formula 1 derived innovative technologies have been used. The new powertrain has been developed and built by Maserati in-house. The engine has been christened 'Nettuno' which is a 3.0-litre V6 twin-turbocharged motor that churns out 621 bhp and 730 Nm of peak torque. It is equipped with a dry sump and a 'pre-chamber' between the combustion chamber and the sparkplug. The secondary lateral sparkplug is straight lift from the Formula 1 cars and enables to get better performance and consumption.

A lot of Formula 1 derived innovative technological contents have been used in the new powertrain,

The 'Nettuno' name is a reference to Neptune, the Roman deity of the sea that wields a trident just like the Maserati logo has. The engine will eventually make its way to other models as well but in a different state of tune. Since the Modena plant is also being updated to accommodate hybrid powertrains, there is a good chance that the same engine may be seen coupled with electric motors in some upcoming Maserati models in the future.

