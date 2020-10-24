Meet Torsus Praetorian A Heavy-Duty Off-Road School Bus

Czech bus manufacturer, Torsus has unveiled a new school bus version of its popular off-road vehicle Praetorian. The Torsus Praetorian is known to be suited for industrial usages, such as - oil and gas, forestry, mining, disaster and emergency response, expeditions, safaris, and ski resorts. Now, the company has introduced the Torsus Praetorian off-road school bus, and the company says that it is "intended for the toughest school run routes in the world." Having said that, we wonder if a school bus does need to have 16 inches of ground clearance and the ability to cross water over two feet deep?

Apart from the signature exterior shade of school bus yellow, Torsus has also made some more changes to make the Praetorian suitable for school duty. Firstly, the bus seats are upholstered with a polymer protective coating which makes them more durable, plus Torsus has added some cool math/science motifs on the seat cover as well. A standard Praetorian can seat up to 35 people, and that will be the case here as well. Also, the school bus version comes with new Michelin off-road tires for better grip in rough terrains.

The Torsus Praetorian is built on chassis based on MAN Truck & Bus' technology, and it is powered by a 6.9-litre six-cylinder diesel engine, which is capable of churning out 240 bhp and develops a peak torque of 925 Nm. As of now, the company has not revealed any details on the cost or availability of its new heavy-duty off-road school bus.

