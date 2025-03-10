car&bike Awards 2025: Mahindra Thar Roxx Is Off-Roader Of The Year

The Mahindra Thar Roxx has won the off-roader of the year award at the prestigious 2025 car&bike awards. The 5-door version of Mahindra Thar was in direct competition with the new-generation Force Gurkha and was able to upstage its rival by impressing the jury with its multiple attributes. Taking forward the Mahindra tradition, the Roxx was launched on Independence Day in 2024 starting at Rs. 12.99 lakh ex-showroom.

The Roxx got almost 1.80 lakh bookings in the first hour, breaking all records.

The Roxx came loaded with features, many more when compared to both the Thar 3-door as well as the Force Gurkha. These included a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless charger, reverse camera and a Harman Kardon sound system. Off-road specific highlights included 4x4 drivetrain with its useful Intelliturn function, electronic locking differential as well three terrain modes - snow, sand and mud.

Also Read:

The SUV got a 5-star crash test rating from Bharat NCAP

The jury was also impressed with the number of drivetrain options the Roxx comes with. The SUV has both petrol and diesel engine variants and both get automatic as well and manual gearbox options. 4x4 however is available only with the Diesel engine. The Roxx also got a 5-star crash test rating from Bharat NCAP making it one of the safest cars on Indian roads.

