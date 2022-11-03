Mercedes-Benz EQB Electric SUV Spotted In Kodaikanal Ahead Of Launch

Mercedes-Benz India's next electric vehicle to go on sale will be the EQB SUV. The three-row offering is set to arrive later this month and ahead of the launch, the model has been spotted charging in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu. Wearing the Mercedes-branded camouflage, the EQB is hard to miss. The Mercedes-Benz EQB test mule though shows off its closed-off grille, wide air intakes, aggressive front bumper and aero dual-tone alloy wheels. The charging port is located on the right rear fender of the electric SUV.

#BREAKING It’s here. Almost! First look at India-spec #MercedesBenz #EQB300 SUV. 3rd #electric model from Mercedes-Benz India, or 4th if you count EQS and it’s AMG avatar as separate. Will be joined by ICE counterpart #GLB too. Watch my #EQB review: https://t.co/V1m5WpApy7 SVP pic.twitter.com/rMdDjs5Mwq — Siddharth Vinayak Patankar (@sidpatankar) November 3, 2022

The Mercedes-Benz EQB shares its underpinnings with the GLB SUV and is based on the MFA2 platform

The Mercedes-Benz EQB made its global debut in April 2021 and is based on the GLB SUV. The latter does not come to India in the petrol or diesel guise. It's based on the MFA2 platform that underpins the GLB, unlike the brand's newer electric offerings that use the EVA architecture.

The cabin gets a familiar treatment sharing the overall layout with some of the petrol-powered Mercedes vehicles. The EQB also comes with a free-standing display that incorporates the digital instrument cluster and the infotainment screen. The system uses the MBUX user interface with physical controls for the climate control system. The big update though is the fact that the EQB is a seven-seater, much like the GLB, which will entice family buyers.

The EQB is expected to arrive later this month and we will be driving the electric offering very soon

The new EQB electric SUV is offered in multiple variants globally. The EQB 250 develops 188 bhp and 385 Nm of peak torque, while the EQB300 4MATIC churns out 225 bhp and 390 Nm of peak torque. The top-spec EQB 350 4MATIC, develops 288 bhp and 520 Nm of peak torque. The electric SUV is offered with two battery pack options - 66.5 kWh with a claimed range of 330 km (WLTP cycle) and a 70.7 kWh unit that delivers around 391 km (WLTP cycle) on a single charge.

It's unclear as to which variants will make their way to the Indian market. That said, the model will arrive as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) at least for the initial units. However, if the EQB tends to garner strong demand, the automaker will have a business case to assemble the electric SUV at its Chakan facility. The company does bring the EQS as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) kit, so the EQB certainly seems like a possibility.

The Mercedes-Benz EQB gets a familiar cabin with dual screens and the latest MBUX user interface

Prices will be around Rs. 70 lakh (ex-showroom), which will make it the brand's most affordable electric vehicle on sale. Mercedes-Benz India has the widest EV portfolio in the luxury space with models like the EQS 53 AMG, EQS 580, and EQC. The automaker also plans to bring the EQE electric sedan to India sometime in the first half of 2023.