Mercedes-Benz EQB Electric SUV India Launch Details Out

Mercedes-Benz India is swiftly building up on its electric car offensive. It's been barely a month that the German brand brought its flagship EVs - the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ and Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC to our shores. Now it is gearing up to introduce the Mercedes-Benz EQB seven-seater electric SUV in our market, which will go on sale in India in December 2022. The brand's prompt approach with its EV range comes after witnessing a surge in public interest around its EVs.

Ever since Mercedes-Benz stepped in the Indian luxury EV space with the EQC electric SUV, the brand observed a steady rise in interest around its electric models through its customer engagment activities. It's obviously confidence inspiring for the German brand to expediate its plans for launching new electric vehicles in India. Positioned below the Mercedes-Benz EQC in global markets, the Mercedes-Benz EQB will be Mercedes' fourth electric model in India. Based on the firm's GLB SUV, the EQB follows the same upright design, albeit with some EQ design elements like a piano black piece replacing the grille and full-width LED light bar.

Globally, the Mercedes-Benz EQB is available with three powertrain options - the 250, 300 and 350 with the second and third being all-wheel drive with each axle powered by an electric motor. The EQB 250 develops 188 bhp and 385 Nm from its single motor set-up with these numbers climbing to 225 bhp and 390 Nm in the all-wheel drive 350 4Matic. The range topping GLB 350 4Matic meanwhile delivers 288 bhp and 520 Nm. All variants use a 66.5 kWh battery pack.