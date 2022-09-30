Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.55 Crore

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC has been launched in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 1.55 Crore. The new Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC is the brand's first electric car to take the completely knocked down (CKD) route and is being locally assembled in India at the German brand's Chakan plant. It's positioned between the Mercedes-Benz EQC SUV and the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC flagship EV and is the third electric offering by the brand in our market. It will be soon joined by the company's fourth offering- the Mercedes-Benz EQB electric SUV which will arrive to our shores in November this year.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic sources power from a 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack paired with two electric motors that belt out a total output of 523 bhp and 856 Nm of peak torque. The electric sedan delivers a claimed ARAI range of 857 km and can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.3 seconds, in-turn clocking a top-speed of 210 kmph. In fact, the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matix is India's EV with the highest range so far. The car comes with a standard onboard 11 kW charger while the 22 kW charger is optional. The EQS can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 35 minutes using a 110 kW DC fast charging, while a 240-volt household wall charger will take 10 hours for a full top-up. Mercedes-Benz will also give the AIRMATIC air suspension as standard on the first 500 units which is a boon in our traffic condition, giving the car better ride quality and in-turn lifting it automatically to avoid scraping its belly. Also on offer is rear-wheel steering with 10-degree movement giving the EQS a turning radius of 10.9 metres. It goes without saying that the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC is a five-star rated EV by Euro NCAP. It also comes with ADAS features like active emergency stop assist, active lane changing assist, active steering assist, active blind spot assist and active lane keeping assist.

In terms of styling, the EQS 580 4Matic doesn't look as aggressive as the AMG version of the car. The front blanked-out grille features miniature illuminated three-pointed stars, unlike the horizontal slats of the AMG version. The front and rear bumpers are slightly tweaked and aren't as angular. Moreover, the new Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC tips the scale at 2585 kg while has a drag co-efficient of 0.2 Cd. It rides on a pair of 20-inch alloy wheels as standard. The new Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC is 5216 mm long, 1926 mm wide, 1512 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 3210 mm, while offering a boot space of 610 litres.

The 56-inch MBUX Hyperscreen takes centre stage in the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC+ and three screens sit under a glass cover and appear to merge into one. The screen supports features like 3D maps display and it has the zero-layer functionality that displays the most important information at the top. It also gives access to other infotainment features like the Mercedes-Me connected car app, weather details, route planning to get optimum range, climate control interface and you can also play games on the screen. Other creature comforts include, active ambient lighting, a 15-speaker and 710-watts Burmester 3D sound system and Air Control Plus air purifier with HEPA filter that filters out 99.65 per cent of particles. Mercedes-Benz is also offering a slew of interior trim options on the new EQS 580 4MATIC.

The new Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC is quite the ‘S-Class’ of electric cars and is loaded to the brim with creature comforts like ventilated and massage seats that adjust according to the driver's height, four-zone auto climate control, pre-entry climatisation, a massive panoramic sunroof, adaptive high beam assist anti-dazzle LED headlights featuring 1.3 million pixels per unit, illuminated door handle with pop-out funtionality, LED taillights with 3D Helix design, biometric profile login with fingerprint, face and voice recognition, online music streaming, head-up display, rear seat armrest integrated tablet, active ambient lighting and 360-degree camera view with parktronic.