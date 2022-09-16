  • Home
Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic To Roll Out Of Chakan Plant On September 30

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic will be the first-ever Mercedes-Benz electric car to be locally assembled.
authorBy Pratik Rakshit
2 mins read
16-Sep-22 10:13 PM IST
Highlights
  • Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic will be the first electric car from the company to be locally assembled.
  • The company launched the Mercedes-Benz EQS AMG at Rs 2.45 crore (ex-showroom).
  • The electric sedan is claimed to travel up to 770 km.

Mercedes-Benz India will launch the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic in the country from the company's Chakan plant on September 30, 2022, making it the first ever electric car to be locally assembled. Earlier this month, the company launched the Mercedes-Benz EQS AMG at Rs 2.45 crore (ex-showroom). The Mercedes-Benz EQS is the brand’s second electric offering after the Mercedes-Benz EQC in India. The third vehicle to join the electric portfolio will be the Mercedes-Benz EQB, set to be launched by November 2022.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic will be powered by a 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack paired with two electric motors, producing a total output of 523 bhp and 856 Nm of torque. The electric sedan is claimed to travel up to 770 km and can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.3 seconds before reaching a top speed of 210 kmph. The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matix will be India's EV with the highest range.

Regarding the design, the EQS 580 4Matic will not feature aggressive styling elements like the AMG version of the car. The front blanked-out grille will sport miniature illuminated three-pointed stars, unlike the horizontal slats of the AMG version. The front and rear bumpers will be slightly tweaked as well, while it will sit on a pair of 20-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the EQS 580 4Matic will house the 56-inch Hyperscreen offered in a slew of interior colour and trim options.

