Upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQB Electric SUV Spotted In India Ahead Of Launch

Mercedes-Benz India is all set to expand its electric vehicle line-up again with the launch of the EQB electric SUV. The EQB, which will be the company's third EV for India after the EQC electric SUV and EQS electric sedan, is expected to be launched sometime before the end of 2022. Now, ahead of its official launch, a test mule of the upcoming electric SUV was spotted at a charging station. The Mercedes-Benz EQB will be positioned below the EQC, making it the brand’s most affordable EV in India.

Like the EQC and the EQS, which are based on the GLC and S-Class models, the upcoming EQB is based on the brand's GLB SUV. The EQB follows the same upright design, albeit with some EQ design elements. The EQB features a closed-off grille, housing the prominent Mercedes star, flanked by angular swept-back headlamps. The EQB also sits on unique wheels while at the rear the tail lamps in comparison to the regular GLB are sleeker and connected by a full-width light bar. In terms of size, the Mercedes-Benz EQB measures about 100 mm shorter than the EQC in length with the wheelbase shorter by about 44 mm.

Inside, the cabin shares its design with some of Mercedes’ newer SUVs with a wide free-standing display unit sitting atop a shelf-like cut-out on the dashboard. The displays house the digital instrument cluster and the central touchscreen running the company’s MBUX software with physical controls for the air-con positioned below. Like the GLB, the all-electric EQB will also get a three-row cabin layout, making it a 7-seater SUV.

Globally, the Mercedes-Benz EQB is available with three powertrain options - the 250, 300 and 350 with the second and third being all-wheel drive with each axle powered by an electric motor. The EQB 250 develops 188 bhp and 385 Nm from its single motor set-up with these numbers climbing to 225 bhp and 390 Nm in the all-wheel drive 350 4Matic. The range-topping GLB 350 4Matic meanwhile delivers 288 bhp and 520 Nm. The EQB is offered with two battery pack options - a 66.5 kWh battery pack that delivers a claimed WLTP range of around 330 km and a 70.7 kWh unit that delivers a WLTP claimed range of around 391 km.

