Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maestro Edition Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.51 Crore

Mercedes-Benz India has introduced the S-Class Maestro Edition priced at ₹ 1.51 crore (ex-showroom, India) and brings the Mercedes Me Connect technology to the brand's flagship luxury sedan. The tech distinctively brings Alexa and Google Home integration with Mercedes Me on the S-Class, as well as Parking Solutions with navigation. The connected car technology has been seen on the brand's recent spur of launches through 2020 and will be more actively available on new and existing products in 2021, according to the company. The updated version also comes as the W222 is on the last leg of its journey in India and will be replaced by the W223 version later in the year.

Also Read: 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Makes Global Debut

The S-Class Maestro Edition adds more convenience with the connected car technology, which will be rolled out on other cars in the future

Speaking about the launch of the new S-Class Maestro Edition, Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, "Mercedes me connect has been a distinct differentiator in the luxury car segment since its inception and we are excited with the overwhelming response for our connected car technology. We believe, in an increasingly connected world, the car will become integral to a customer's life and we are glad to make steady progress towards that direction with our Mmc strategy. At Mercedes-Benz India, one of our key priorities is to introduce the latest enhancements in our connected car technology, along with the introduction of the latest products. Today, we are glad to strengthen our competitive edge in the connected car technology domain by launching 3 new exclusive features with the Mmc, which are deployed OTA free of cost to all Mercedes Me connect customers in India. With this we ensure that our customers and their Mercedes-Benz vehicles are always updated."

The more distinct features on the new S-Class Maestro Edition include Alexa and Google Home integration with Mercedes Me connect. Users can give voice commands to the car using the Alexa Echo or Google Home devices right from searching for real-time updates to lock/unlock the car remotely. The new Parking Locations points of interest (POIs) feature shows the available parking locations in different parts of the city and will show up on the navigation system or even the Mercedes Me app maps. The feature shows off-street structured parking locations as well as malls, buildings, paid parking lots among other locations. It will also offer a bifurcation of the covered and non-covered parking spots. Lastly, there's also Magic Sky Control with a panoramic sunroof that offers a two-section glass module with switchable transparency.

The S-Class can also be specced in the Nut brown and Diamond white paint scheme now, which was previously specific to the Maybach S-Class

In addition, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class can now be ordered in the Nut Brown leather option with a Diamond white paint scheme. The combination was previously specific to the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class and is now being offered on the standard versions as well. Other aesthetic upgrades include special eucalyptus wood trim. The special edition version is offered with the 3.0-litre diesel engine that develops 281 bhp and 600 Nm of peak torque. The car can sprint from 0-100 kmph in flat 6 seconds.

The Mercedes Me is offered with features like vehicle tracking, remote lock/unlock, set speed alerts, pre-cool cabin, and more. The technology also comes with an integrated e-Call/SOS button that will inform emergency services in case of a crash. There is also the in-car "Me" call button that connects users to the customer assistance center for feature queries, breakdown, and on-road assistance. The Mercedes Me connect gets Over-The-Air (OTA) updates and the new connected features will be automatically available on existing cars from the manufacturer as well.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.