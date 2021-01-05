Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maestro Edition Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.51 Crore

New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maestro Edition Launched In India, Priced At ₹ 1.51 Crore

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maestro Edition brings the Mercedes Me Connect technology to the luxury sedan along with features like Alexa and Google Home integration, as well as Parking Locations.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maestro Edition brings Mercedes Me Connect to the brand's flagship saloon expand View Photos
The Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maestro Edition brings Mercedes Me Connect to the brand's flagship saloon

Highlights

  • The Mercedes Me Connect tech is now offered on the S-Class
  • The S-Class Maestro Edition does not get any specific visual changes
  • The Connected features will be available on other cars too going forward

Mercedes-Benz India has introduced the S-Class Maestro Edition priced at ₹ 1.51 crore (ex-showroom, India) and brings the Mercedes Me Connect technology to the brand's flagship luxury sedan. The tech distinctively brings Alexa and Google Home integration with Mercedes Me on the S-Class, as well as Parking Solutions with navigation. The connected car technology has been seen on the brand's recent spur of launches through 2020 and will be more actively available on new and existing products in 2021, according to the company. The updated version also comes as the W222 is on the last leg of its journey in India and will be replaced by the W223 version later in the year.

Also Read: 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Makes Global Debut

psq6qem8

The S-Class Maestro Edition adds more convenience with the connected car technology, which will be rolled out on other cars in the future

Speaking about the launch of the new S-Class Maestro Edition, Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, "Mercedes me connect has been a distinct differentiator in the luxury car segment since its inception and we are excited with the overwhelming response for our connected car technology. We believe, in an increasingly connected world, the car will become integral to a customer's life and we are glad to make steady progress towards that direction with our Mmc strategy. At Mercedes-Benz India, one of our key priorities is to introduce the latest enhancements in our connected car technology, along with the introduction of the latest products. Today, we are glad to strengthen our competitive edge in the connected car technology domain by launching 3 new exclusive features with the Mmc, which are deployed OTA free of cost to all Mercedes Me connect customers in India. With this we ensure that our customers and their Mercedes-Benz vehicles are always updated."

The more distinct features on the new S-Class Maestro Edition include Alexa and Google Home integration with Mercedes Me connect. Users can give voice commands to the car using the Alexa Echo or Google Home devices right from searching for real-time updates to lock/unlock the car remotely. The new Parking Locations points of interest (POIs) feature shows the available parking locations in different parts of the city and will show up on the navigation system or even the Mercedes Me app maps. The feature shows off-street structured parking locations as well as malls, buildings, paid parking lots among other locations. It will also offer a bifurcation of the covered and non-covered parking spots. Lastly, there's also Magic Sky Control with a panoramic sunroof that offers a two-section glass module with switchable transparency.

Newsbeep
5eg830l4

The S-Class can also be specced in the Nut brown and Diamond white paint scheme now, which was previously specific to the Maybach S-Class

In addition, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class can now be ordered in the Nut Brown leather option with a Diamond white paint scheme. The combination was previously specific to the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class and is now being offered on the standard versions as well. Other aesthetic upgrades include special eucalyptus wood trim. The special edition version is offered with the 3.0-litre diesel engine that develops 281 bhp and 600 Nm of peak torque. The car can sprint from 0-100 kmph in flat 6 seconds.

0 Comments

The Mercedes Me is offered with features like vehicle tracking, remote lock/unlock, set speed alerts, pre-cool cabin, and more. The technology also comes with an integrated e-Call/SOS button that will inform emergency services in case of a crash. There is also the in-car "Me" call button that connects users to the customer assistance center for feature queries, breakdown, and on-road assistance. The Mercedes Me connect gets Over-The-Air (OTA) updates and the new connected features will be automatically available on existing cars from the manufacturer as well.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Renault Kiger To Make Global Debut In India On January 28
Renault Kiger To Make Global Debut In India On January 28
Electric Cars Rise To Record 54% Market Share In Norway In 2020
Electric Cars Rise To Record 54% Market Share In Norway In 2020
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Teased Again Ahead Of Launch
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Teased Again Ahead Of Launch
Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot Get Green Light For $52 Billion Carmaker
Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot Get Green Light For $52 Billion Carmaker
MG Hector Facelift Launch Date Revealed
MG Hector Facelift Launch Date Revealed
KTM Files Patents For Radar-Guided Cruise Control
KTM Files Patents For Radar-Guided Cruise Control
2021 Audi A4 Facelift: All You Need To Know
2021 Audi A4 Facelift: All You Need To Know
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maestro Edition Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.51 Crore
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maestro Edition Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.51 Crore
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Teased Again Ahead Of Launch
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Teased Again Ahead Of Launch
Renault Kiger To Make Global Debut In India On January 28
Renault Kiger To Make Global Debut In India On January 28
Volkswagen India’s Product Portfolio: Tiguan AllSpace and T-Roc
Volkswagen India’s Product Portfolio: Tiguan AllSpace and T-Roc
KTM Files Patents For Radar-Guided Cruise Control
KTM Files Patents For Radar-Guided Cruise Control
Electric Cars Rise To Record 54% Market Share In Norway In 2020
Electric Cars Rise To Record 54% Market Share In Norway In 2020
2021 Audi A4 Facelift: All You Need To Know
2021 Audi A4 Facelift: All You Need To Know
Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot Get Green Light For $52 Billion Carmaker
Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot Get Green Light For $52 Billion Carmaker
MG Hector Facelift Launch Date Revealed
MG Hector Facelift Launch Date Revealed
2021 Audi A4 Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 42.34 Lakh
2021 Audi A4 Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 42.34 Lakh
FCA To Launch Four New Locally-Produced Jeep SUVs In India By 2022; Invests $250 Million For Product Line-Up Expansion
FCA To Launch Four New Locally-Produced Jeep SUVs In India By 2022; Invests $250 Million For Product Line-Up Expansion
2021 Audi A4 Facelift India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
2021 Audi A4 Facelift India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
2021 Audi A4 Facelift: Price Expectation In India
2021 Audi A4 Facelift: Price Expectation In India
Let's Torq: Nikhil Chinapa Shares About His Hot Lap With Lewis Hamilton, His Dream Car And More
Let's Torq: Nikhil Chinapa Shares About His Hot Lap With Lewis Hamilton, His Dream Car And More
New Spy Pictures Of The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 Reveal Its Panoramic Sunroof
New Spy Pictures Of The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 Reveal Its Panoramic Sunroof
Renault Kiger To Make Global Debut In India On January 28
Renault Kiger To Make Global Debut In India On January 28
2021 Audi A4 Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 42.34 Lakh
2021 Audi A4 Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 42.34 Lakh
Bajaj Auto Becomes World's Most Valuable Two-Wheeler Company
Bajaj Auto Becomes World's Most Valuable Two-Wheeler Company
FCA To Launch Four New Locally-Produced Jeep SUVs In India By 2022; Invests $250 Million For Product Line-Up Expansion
FCA To Launch Four New Locally-Produced Jeep SUVs In India By 2022; Invests $250 Million For Product Line-Up Expansion
Electric Cars Rise To Record 54% Market Share In Norway In 2020
Electric Cars Rise To Record 54% Market Share In Norway In 2020
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 2.11 - 2.79 Crore
EMI Starts
4,37,2339% / 5 yrs
Premium Luxury Sedan
Petrol
Automatic
7.8 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class | Hyundai Kona EESL | TVS-Ultraviolette
04:41
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class | Hyundai Kona EESL | TVS-Ultraviolette
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 03-Sep-20 11:47 PM IST
Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Triumph Tiger 800 Range, Aprilia SR 125
21:44
Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Triumph Tiger 800 Range, Aprilia SR 125
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 17-Mar-18 08:30 PM IST
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift, Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and Jeep Compass Variants And Prices
18:46
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift, Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and Jeep Compass Variants And Prices
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 05-Aug-17 08:30 PM IST
Octavia's Performance Avatar, Armoured S-Class & Cycling in Vogue
22:20
Octavia's Performance Avatar, Armoured S-Class & Cycling in Vogue
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 30-May-15 08:00 PM IST
Luxurious S-Class & the India bike week
23:35
Luxurious S-Class & the India bike week
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 25-Jan-14 11:04 AM IST
Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Luxurious new benchmark
00:52
Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Luxurious new benchmark
  • News
  • 08-Jan-14 01:37 PM IST
Gib 300x600
x
Renault Kiger To Make Global Debut In India On January 28
Renault Kiger To Make Global Debut In India On January 28
2021 Audi A4 Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 42.34 Lakh
2021 Audi A4 Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 42.34 Lakh
Bajaj Auto Becomes World's Most Valuable Two-Wheeler Company
Bajaj Auto Becomes World's Most Valuable Two-Wheeler Company
FCA To Launch Four New Locally-Produced Jeep SUVs In India By 2022; Invests $250 Million For Product Line-Up Expansion
FCA To Launch Four New Locally-Produced Jeep SUVs In India By 2022; Invests $250 Million For Product Line-Up Expansion
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities