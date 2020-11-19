2021 Mercedes-Maybach Makes Global Debut; India Launch Next Year

Mercedes-Benz has pulled the wraps off the new-generation Mercedes-Maybach S580 that is based on the new-generation S-Class (W223). The all-new offering sits on top of the S-Class line-up as its most luxurious iteration with more rear legroom, more creature comfort and more opulence as well. The new 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S580 will compete against the Bentley Flying Spur V8 and the new-generation Rolls-Royce Ghost in the uber-luxury saloon segment and the German offering promises to hold the fort comfortably against the Brit offerings.

The rear passengers get all of the additional length and the individual bucket seats for enhanced comfort

Of course, then, we have to start with talking about the upgrades made towards rear-seat comfort on the car. The wheelbase has increased by 180 mm, which is exclusively available for the rear seat passengers. The car is nearly 5.5 metres in length, so road presence will be aplenty. The car also gets extended rear doors that can be operated electrically, while the driver can also operate them from the front seat with the 'doormen' feature The rear also gets individually adjustable bucket seats as standard that can be adjusted between 19 and 44 degrees, with a deployable leg rest on the passenger side. The chauffeur mode from the predecessor has been carried over and allows the right rear occupant to motor the front seat forward allowing the occupant to stretch their legs.

The screen heavy cabin from the new S-Class has been carried over on the 2021 Mercedes-Maybach that runs the new-gen MBUX infotainment system

The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach also goes big on tech-comfort with a multi-contour massage in every seat, heated armrests, door panels, seat ventilation, and even a calf massager for rear seat footrest. In addition, Mercedes is offering an Executive Rear Seat package for its Maybach customers that includes more wood trims, full-length centre console, deployable tray tables, rear-seat champagne cooler and custom solid metal flutes as optional.

The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach carries over the new-generation MBUX infotainment system from the S-Class, and there are five screens across the cabin. This includes the 12.8-inch display at the front and centre, a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, two 11.6-inch rear-seat entertainment monitors, and a removable tablet that's nestled between the rear seats.

The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach differentiates itself with the bold, chrome-induced grille with the Maybach name embossed in the centre

On the outside, the new-generation Mercedes-Maybach distinguishes itself over the standard S-Class with a handful of tasteful upgrades. This includes the rich dual-tone paint scheme, the bold new chrome grille with the vertical slats, and the embossed 'Maybach' wordmark that ensures you take notice of its special status. The C-pillar also brings the triangular logo back to the sedan that will be illuminated in select markets and denotes the extended length of the model. The car rides on 21-inch alloy wheels that get the retro-monoblock design that look absolutely stellar.

The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S580 draws power from the 4.0-litre Bi-Turbo V8 with EQ Boost that develops 496 bhp and 700 Nm

Power on the new Mercedes-Maybach comes from the new 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged engine that gets the EQ Boost 48-volt mild-hybrid technology. The motor develops 496 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque, which is put down to the rear wheels using the 9-speed automatic transmission. There is a possibility of a limited-production V12 powered Maybach in the pipeline, while an AMG-badged S73e plug-in hybrid version is also said to be in the works.

Much like the new S-Class, the 2021 Maybach also gets rear-axle steering as standard that can pivot the wheels by up to 11 degrees and reduces the turning radius by 7 feet. The sedan also comes with a head-up display (HUD) as standard along with augmented reality navigation, which is a world-first. The car will also get the rear airbag that was introduced on the new S-Class as well.

The dual-tone paint scheme and the retro-themed 21-inch monoblock wheels remain distinctive yet traditional elements on the 2021 Mercedes-Maybach

The new-generation Mercedes-Maybach S580 will go on sale in a number of markets next year including India and the model will be brought down as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). Expect prices north of ₹ 2.5 crore for the sedan. Meanwhile, the new-generation S-Class is also slated to arrive next year in the country with prices expected to start from ₹ 1.5 crore (all prices, ex-showroom) onwards.

