Mercedes-Benz Sells More Than 2 Million Cars Worldwide In 2020

Despite the major challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mercedes-Benz delivered more than two million cars for the fifth consecutive year. With sales of 2,164,187 units, Mercedes-Benz maintained its leading global position compared with its core competitors, though sales were down by almost 7.5 per cent compared to 2019.

Sales for the company picked up in the second half of 2020. 1,024,315 units were sold in the Asia-Pacific region up by 4.7 per cent. The main sales driver was China, with an unprecedented recovery and reaching double digit growth of 11.7 per cent, and a new sales record of 774,382 units. In the European region, the brand delivered 784,183 passenger cars last year down by 16.4 per cent, while in Germany, Mercedes-Benz sold a total of 286,108 cars down by 10.1 per cent.

Sales in the North America region totalled 317,592 units, a drop of 14.7 per cent. Mercedes-Benz delivered 274,916 cars in the USA last year lower by 13 per cent compared to 2019. Overall, the largest markets for Mercedes-Benz were China, Germany and the USA, followed by Great Britain and South Korea.

Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes Benz AG responsible for Marketing and Sales said, "We are delighted that our models continue to be so popular in these challenging times. The new S-Class in particular is inspiring and fascinating, as can already be seen from the high number of more than 40,000 orders worldwide"

