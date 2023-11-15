Login

Mercedes-Benz Achieves Sales Milestone Of 10 Million Vehicles With Pedestrian Emergency Braking System

Mercedes reached a milestone of 10 million vehicles sold globally equipped with Active Brake Assist pedestrian detection since 2012
Story

Highlights

  • Over 10 million Mercedes-Benz cars sold worldwide have Active Brake Assist.
  • Pedestrian detection feature first introduced in 2013 E-Class.
  • Became standard on all Mercedes-Benz passenger cars in 2021.

Mercedes-Benz has achieved a sales milestone of over 10 million passenger cars sold globally since 2012, equipped with the Active Brake Assist system including pedestrian detection. This advanced driver assistance system can detect pedestrians and cyclists ahead of the vehicle and initiate autonomous emergency braking if needed to avoid collisions or mitigate their severity.

 

Also Read: Actor Dulquer Salmaan Adds A BMW 7 Series To His Garage

 

Active Brake Assist uses camera and radar sensors to monitor the road ahead. If it detects an imminent collision risk with a pedestrian or cyclist, the system pre-charges the car's brakes and calculates the braking force required to prevent the accident if the driver does not respond in time. 

The brand first introduced the pedestrian detection feature in 2013 on the E-Class. In 2016, it was included as standard equipment across the new E-Class lineup, before becoming standard on all Mercedes passenger cars from 2021, exceeding legal requirements. Studies have found that vehicles with pedestrian automatic emergency braking can reduce accident rates by up to 27 per cent.

 

Also Read: Indian Auto Sector Sees 20% Sales Growth At 23,62,534 Units In October 2023

As part of the company's "Real Life Safety" philosophy and goal of achieving zero accidents in a Mercedes vehicle by 2050, Active Brake Assist exemplifies how active safety systems can protect vulnerable road users. Mercedes states that future systems will become even more capable as sensing hardware improves and integration of artificial intelligence increases.

 

 

