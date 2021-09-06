IAA Munich 2021: Mercedes EQG Concept Revealed

At the world premiere of the current generation Mercedes-Benz G-Class in 2018, the company had made the claim that an all-electric version of the off-road icon was in the making. Well, more than three and a half years later, we finally get to see the Concept EQG. It is of course the near-production version of the 4x4, but it gives us a glimpse into what to expect.

Mercedes EQG Exterior

The exterior appearance of the Mercedes-Benz off-road legend has changed only marginally over the last 4 decades and the Concept EQG is also very much in the design tradition of the model series and can be recognised at first glance as a G-Class. The near-production study adopts the G-Class' angular silhouette including its iconic elements.

The Mercedes EQG's body is also based on the robust ladder frame

Illuminated stripes make the robust exterior protective strips stand out visually. The separating edge of the attractive two-tone paint finish - gloss black on top, gloss aluminium beam on the bottom - runs in the area of the front end directly under the overlying bonnet, thus emphasising this design feature even more clearly.

Instead of a radiator grille, as on the conventionally powered model versions, this all-electric variant features a continuous deep black radiator grille.

The front view of the Concept EQG looks familiar, not least because of the typical round headlights. Instead of a radiator grille, as on the conventionally powered model versions, this all-electric variant features a continuous deep black radiator grille. In this black panel grille, the illuminated star with 3D effect sets a striking accent.

Mercedes EQG Suspension And Gearbox

The Concept EQG is clearly a "G" not only in terms of design, but also because of its inner values, making it an uncompromising off-roader. Its body is also based on the robust ladder frame. The chassis design remains extremely off-road capable, as is typical of the G-Class: with independent suspension on the front axle and a rigid axle at the rear, newly developed for the integration of the electric drive. With four electric motors close to the wheels and individually controllable, the vehicle will offer unique driving characteristics both on- and off-road. As with any real 4x4, the Concept EQG's off-road reduction can be activated via a shiftable 2-speed gearbox in order to meet the high "G"-specific off-road requirements.

The separating edge of the attractive two-tone paint finish - gloss black on top, gloss aluminium beam on the bottom - looks great on the EQG

The design advantages of the electric drive also play into its favour, making it ideally suited for off-road vehicles and ambitious off-road operations. The batteries integrated into the ladder frame ensure a low centre of gravity. Since the electric motors provide their maximum torque practically with the first revolution, an all-electric off-road vehicle like the Concept EQG and the later production model boast enormous pulling power and controllability - which also proves to be an advantage on steep slopes and deep terrain.