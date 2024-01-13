Mercedes-AMG Unveils MBUX Sound Drive Tech in Collaboration With will.i.am
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 13, 2024
In a recent announcement, Mercedes-AMG has joined forces with creative artist will.i.am to introduce MBUX Sound Drive - an in-vehicle audio tech claimed to transform the driving experience into a virtual musical journey. The new tech essentially connects the car’s hardware with music software through precise 'in-car signals,' enabling the music to react to the vehicle’s dynamic characteristics in real time.
The technology uses advanced software and a suite of onboard sensors to interpret driver inputs such as acceleration, braking, steering, and recuperation and translates them into real-time musical notes. Mercedes says this allows drivers to essentially 'compose' music on the go, creating a unique driving experience.
Speaking on the new tech Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG and Chief Technology Officer, said, “ At Mercedes-Benz, we want digital innovation to bring a smile to our customers’ faces through exciting new features that make a real difference to every journey. With MBUX Sound Drive, AMG drivers are in control of the way their music sounds. It makes in-car entertainment much more immersive.”
will.i.am, the creative force behind the project, envisions a world where cars become musical instruments, stating, “MBUX Sound Drive enhances driving and sound technology, letting motorists reshape music just by driving.”
The rollout of MBUX Sound Drive is set to begin in mid-2024 and will be available on Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Benz vehicles equipped with the second-generation MBUX system. Existing customers can access the MBUX Software Update via an over-the-air (OTA) update.
Adding more to the infotainment, Mercedes recently also introduced MBUX Virtual Assistant built on the MMA architecture, which is more intuitive, personalised, and has a natural interface. It will be integrated into the upcoming new-gen CLA and is expected to be added to other models as well.
Written by: Ronit Agarwal
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-15941 second ago
The first in a series of 'Last Call' models the AlcHEMI is based on the Durango SRT 392 and gets cosmetic updates over the standard SUV.
-13152 second ago
Season 1 on the Indian Supercross League will feature three rounds being held in Pune, Ahmedabad and Delhi.
-11137 second ago
Tech giant announces new apps and connectivity support for Google built-in infotainment system and EV-specific updates for Android Auto.
-7998 second ago
The combined sales of the Volkswagen brands in India – Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini – witnessed a YoY growth of 4 per cent in the domestic market.
1 hour ago
The system combines Bosch’s automated valet parking tech with charging robots to self-park and charge EVs in parking lots.
1 hour ago
The 21.8 km long six-lane bridge has been constructed at a cost of over Rs 17,840 crore and is the longest bridge in the country.
2 hours ago
While two-wheeler wholesales in 2023 registered an increase, the segment’s export numbers fell by 20 per cent compared to 2022
3 hours ago
The limited edition Ducati Diavel for Bentley was one of the most expensive motorcycle launches in 2023 paying homage to the British carmaker's equally rare Batur luxury car.
16 hours ago
The first model to enter UK will be the Hero Vida V1 Pro electric scooter, and MotoGB, Hero’s distribution partner will select at least 50 dealers for Hero MotoCorp.
18 hours ago
All-electric derivative of Tata’s micro-SUV will be launched in India on January 17.
2 days ago
The production version of the Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class will mark the debut of the new MB.OS in production vehicles.
4 days ago
The fuel pump impeller could cause the affected vehicles to completely lose power, affecting 79,676 vehicles
4 days ago
The flagship SUV is available in two variants with prices ranging from Rs 1.32 crore to 1.37 crore (ex-showroom).
4 days ago
Registering a year-on-year sales growth of 10 per cent, Mercedes saw its SUV lineup contribute close to 10,000 units to its overall numbers for the calendar year.
9 days ago
Here is a list of the highest-selling models in 2023 from each carmaker in India