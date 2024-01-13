Mercedes-AMG Unveils MBUX Sound Drive Tech in Collaboration With will.i.am

In a recent announcement, Mercedes-AMG has joined forces with creative artist will.i.am to introduce MBUX Sound Drive - an in-vehicle audio tech claimed to transform the driving experience into a virtual musical journey. The new tech essentially connects the car’s hardware with music software through precise 'in-car signals,' enabling the music to react to the vehicle’s dynamic characteristics in real time.



The technology uses advanced software and a suite of onboard sensors to interpret driver inputs such as acceleration, braking, steering, and recuperation and translates them into real-time musical notes. Mercedes says this allows drivers to essentially 'compose' music on the go, creating a unique driving experience.



Speaking on the new tech Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG and Chief Technology Officer, said, “ At Mercedes-Benz, we want digital innovation to bring a smile to our customers’ faces through exciting new features that make a real difference to every journey. With MBUX Sound Drive, AMG drivers are in control of the way their music sounds. It makes in-car entertainment much more immersive.”



will.i.am, the creative force behind the project, envisions a world where cars become musical instruments, stating, “MBUX Sound Drive enhances driving and sound technology, letting motorists reshape music just by driving.”



The rollout of MBUX Sound Drive is set to begin in mid-2024 and will be available on Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Benz vehicles equipped with the second-generation MBUX system. Existing customers can access the MBUX Software Update via an over-the-air (OTA) update.



Adding more to the infotainment, Mercedes recently also introduced MBUX Virtual Assistant built on the MMA architecture, which is more intuitive, personalised, and has a natural interface. It will be integrated into the upcoming new-gen CLA and is expected to be added to other models as well.



Written by: Ronit Agarwal