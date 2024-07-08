Mercedes-Benz India Reports Sales Of 9,262 Cars And SUVs In First Half Of 2024

After scaling a new high in 2023, Mercedes-Benz India appears to be on its way for yet another memorable year in terms of sales, as the carmaker has reported sales of 9,262 cars and SUVs in the first six months of 2024. Between January and June this year, Mercedes-Benz India witnessed its best-ever sales performance in the first half of a year, registering a year-on-year growth of 9 per cent, with SUVs and its ‘top-end vehicle’ (TEV) range contributing significantly to its overall volumes. Mercedes’ sales in the first six months of 2024 are nearly 38 per cent higher than that of BMW India, further cementing its position as the leading luxury carmaker in India.

At the launch of the EQA and updated EQB electric SUVs, Mercedes-Benz India announced its SUV lineup – which comprises the GLA, GLC, GLE and GLS – made up 55 per cent of the company’s total sales, with more than 5,000 SUVs sold.

Sales of Mercedes-Maybach models grew by 108 per cent.

Notably, it was Mercedes’ TEVs – cars and SUVs priced above Rs 1.50 crore – that accounted for 25 per cent of total volumes, with over 2,300 units sold. The company also reported a 108 per cent growth in Mercedes-Maybach sales in the first six months of the year, but did not divulge the exact number of Maybach units sold.

Electric vehicle sales grew, too, by 60 per cent, but, at five per cent of total volume, remained only a fraction of Mercedes’ total India sales, with roughly 460 EVs sold. Mercedes-Benz India has bolstered its EV lineup with the launch of the EQA and updated EQB SUVs, and will soon also introduce the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV, along with the all-electric G-Class, with bookings for the latter now underway in India.

In total, Mercedes-Benz plans to launch six vehicles in India in the second half of the year, with one of the launches set to be that of the new-generation E-Class sedan.