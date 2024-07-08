Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata AltrozMahindra XUV 3XOMercedes-Maybach GLSMercedes-AMG S 63 E PerformanceVolkswagen Virtus GT Edge
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Lexus New LBXToyota BeltaBMW New 5 SeriesNissan New X-TrailMINI Cooper SE 2024
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW R 1300 GSMatter AERAHero Splendor Plus XtecBMW M 1000 XRBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450Suzuki SV 650TVS ADVBenelli 402 SIndian Roadmaster Classic
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Mercedes-Benz India Reports Sales Of 9,262 Cars And SUVs In First Half Of 2024

The German carmaker witnessed its best sales in the first half of a year in 2024, with its ‘top-end vehicle’ range making up a quarter of its total volumes.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 8, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Mercedes-Benz India had its best-ever H1 sales between January and June 2024.
  • SUVs made up more than half of the carmaker’s total sales volume.
  • Sales of all-electric models grew by 60 per cent, but still made up only a fraction of the total volumes.

After scaling a new high in 2023, Mercedes-Benz India appears to be on its way for yet another memorable year in terms of sales, as the carmaker has reported sales of 9,262 cars and SUVs in the first six months of 2024. Between January and June this year, Mercedes-Benz India witnessed its best-ever sales performance in the first half of a year, registering a year-on-year growth of 9 per cent, with SUVs and its ‘top-end vehicle’ (TEV) range contributing significantly to its overall volumes. Mercedes’ sales in the first six months of 2024 are nearly 38 per cent higher than that of BMW India, further cementing its position as the leading luxury carmaker in India.

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQA Electric SUV Launched In India At Rs 66 Lakh

 

At the launch of the EQA and updated EQB electric SUVs, Mercedes-Benz India announced its SUV lineup – which comprises the GLA, GLC, GLE and GLS – made up 55 per cent of the company’s total sales, with more than 5,000 SUVs sold.

 

Also Read: Updated Mercedes-Benz EQB Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 70.9 Lakh

 

Mercedes Benz GLS 600 Maybach 40

Sales of Mercedes-Maybach models grew by 108 per cent.

 

Notably, it was Mercedes’ TEVs – cars and SUVs priced above Rs 1.50 crore – that accounted for 25 per cent of total volumes, with over 2,300 units sold. The company also reported a 108 per cent growth in Mercedes-Maybach sales in the first six months of the year, but did not divulge the exact number of Maybach units sold.

 

Electric vehicle sales grew, too, by 60 per cent, but, at five per cent of total volume, remained only a fraction of Mercedes’ total India sales, with roughly 460 EVs sold. Mercedes-Benz India has bolstered its EV lineup with the launch of the EQA and updated EQB SUVs, and will soon also introduce the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV, along with the all-electric G-Class, with bookings for the latter now underway in India.

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz G 580 Electric SUV Bookings Open In India


In total, Mercedes-Benz plans to launch six vehicles in India in the second half of the year, with one of the launches set to be that of the new-generation E-Class sedan.

# Mercedes-Benz India# Mercedes-Benz# Mercedes-Benz India sales# Luxury cars# Luxury car sales# Mercedes# Cars# Sales Figures# sales-figure
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The electric derivative of the iconic G-Wagon was unveiled in April this year and the automaker has finally commenced bookings for the model from Indian customers.
    Mercedes-Benz G 580 Electric SUV Bookings Open In India
  • The EQB will be offered in two variants in India - the five-seat EQB 350, and the seven-seat EQB 250+
    Updated Mercedes-Benz EQB Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 70.9 Lakh
  • The EQA SUV will only be offered in one variant here, the long-range spec EQA 250+, with a claimed range of up to 560 km
    Mercedes-Benz EQA Electric SUV Launched In India At Rs 66 Lakh
  • Here’s how the Mercedes-Benz EQA, the brand’s latest EV in the Indian market compares with its rivals on paper
    Mercedes-Benz EQA vs BMW iX1 vs Volvo XC40 Recharge: Dimensions, Battery Options And Range Compared
  • Based on the Mercedes-Benz GLA, the EQA is the German brand’s smallest electric SUV in global markets
    Mercedes-Benz EQA 250+ Unveiled In India; To Only Be Offered In One Variant

Latest News

  • The electric motorcycle’s price has been reduced to Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom), down from its original price of Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Oben Rorr Electric Motorcycle Goes On Sale In Pune With Special Discount For First 100 Buyers
  • The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is the next new motorcycle launch from Royal Enfield, and is a roadster based on the new Royal Enfield Himalayan.
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, Bullet 650 Spotted On Test
  • Launched in India seven years ago, the first-gen Skoda Kodiaq will soldier on for a few more months before the second-generation SUV arrives next year.
    New Skoda Kodiaq India Launch Slated For Mid-2025; To Continue With 2.0L TSI
  • The 659 cc Superquadro Mono is the most powerful and highest-revving production single-cylinder engine. Yes, it’s also the most expensive single-cylinder motorcycle in India!
    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Launched In India At Rs. 16.50 Lakh
  • The German carmaker witnessed its best sales in the first half of a year in 2024, with its ‘top-end vehicle’ range making up a quarter of its total volumes.
    Mercedes-Benz India Reports Sales Of 9,262 Cars And SUVs In First Half Of 2024
  • Design patents for Royal Enfield’s first electric motorcycle have been revealed, and it seems to be a retro-styled roadster.
    Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle Revealed In Patent Images
  • The EQB will be offered in two variants in India - the five-seat EQB 350, and the seven-seat EQB 250+
    Updated Mercedes-Benz EQB Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 70.9 Lakh
  • The EQA SUV will only be offered in one variant here, the long-range spec EQA 250+, with a claimed range of up to 560 km
    Mercedes-Benz EQA Electric SUV Launched In India At Rs 66 Lakh
  • The electric derivative of the iconic G-Wagon was unveiled in April this year and the automaker has finally commenced bookings for the model from Indian customers.
    Mercedes-Benz G 580 Electric SUV Bookings Open In India
  • Here are the top ten stats about the Bajaj Freedom 125 that you need to know before purchasing one
    Bajaj Freedom 125: Top 10 Stats About The World’s First CNG Motorcycle

Popular Mercedes-Benz Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Mercedes-Benz India Reports Sales Of 9,262 Cars And SUVs In First Half Of 2024
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved