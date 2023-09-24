Mercedes-Benz Introduces New Smart Home Function On MBUX

Mercedes-Benz has introduced a new smart home function in its vehicles equipped with MBUX Voice Assistant, allowing users to remotely monitor and control their home devices. The MBUX Voice Assistant enables seamless communication between drivers or passengers and their connected homes. Users can ask questions like, "Hey Mercedes, is there anybody in my home right now?" and receive real-time updates on home activity. For instance, the system might respond, "The last movement was detected in the kitchen one hour ago."

This feature is compatible with a wide range of smart devices from brands such as Philips Hue, Samsung SmartThings, TP-Link, and myQ by Chamberlain Group. It supports lights, smart plugs, thermostats, motion detectors, and garage doors.

Setting up a smart home account for Mercedes-Benz vehicles is a complimentary service which involves no package upgrades or additional costs. Users can link their smart home accounts to their MBUX profile easily. A voice command like "Hey Mercedes, connect my smart home account" generates a QR code on the central display, which can be scanned with a smartphone. Alternatively, accounts can be paired through the "Linked accounts" menu in the Mercedes me connect mobile app. Mercedes-Benz ensures that only authorized customers gain access to their smart home appliances.

One notable feature is the ability to connect and query appliances from different providers simultaneously. For instance, asking, "Hey Mercedes, is everything ok at home?" prompts all connected devices to report their statuses, providing users with a comprehensive overview. This integration also extends to home security, with users able to check motion detectors from their vehicle, enhancing safety and peace of mind.

Additionally, the MBUX Voice Assistant allows users to control home lighting even after leaving their residence. The MBUX Voice Assistant smart home function is available in all Mercedes-Benz vehicles equipped with MBUX Voice Assistant.

Written by: RONIT AGARWAL