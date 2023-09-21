2024 Audi Q4, Q4 Sportback e-tron Revealed; Get Updated Powertrains, More Range

The Audi Q4 and Q4 Sportback e-tron models have been updated for the 2024 model year. The updates bring with them improvements to the range, faster charge times as well as tweaks to the suspension and equipment available in some markets. Audi says that sales of the updated model will commence in global markets later this month.

2024 model year electric SUV only available with larger 77 kWh battery pack.

Starting with the changes under the skin, Audi has dropped the option of the smaller 51.5 kWh battery pack entirely. The Q4 range for 2024 will come solely with the larger 77 kWh battery pack. The base 35 e-tron variants have been dropped while the 40 e-tron and 50 e-tron variants make way for a new 45 and 55 e-tron. Audi also says that it has also optimized the cell chemistry for the 2024 model allowing for faster charge times. Rear-wheel drive models (45 e-tron) now support 135 kW DC fast charging – up from 125 kW while the quattro variants support up to 175 kW.

The carmaker says that the 2024 Q4 e-tron models also benefit from a new permanently excited synchronous electric motor on the rear axle. Audi says that the new unit boosts efficiency while also boosting performance. The new 45 e-tron variants now develop 210 kW (282 bhp) of power – up from the e-tron 40’s 150 kW (201 bhp). The 45 e-tron quattro also has an identical power output. Audi claims a 0-100 kmph time of 6.7 seconds for the rear-wheel drive model while the quattro variants do the same in 6.6 second.

New electric motor on rear axle bumps up power across all variants and improves range.

The 55 quattro variants meanwhile develop 250 kW (335 bhp) of power up from 220 kW (295 bhp) in the 50 e-tron variants. Audi claims a 0-100 kmph time of 5.4 seconds for the 55 quattro variants with all models have a top speed of 180 kmph. Coming to the range Audi claims that the Q4 can cover up to 562 km in a single charge – up from the claimed 534 km of the 2023 model.

Moving to the other changes, the Q4 e-tron range also gets tweaks to the suspension and steering for improved agility. Audi says that the “suspension improves the balance for even greater comfort, driving fun, and stability.”

Audi Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster and navigation now standard fit on Q4 range.

On the equipment front, the Q4 now gets the 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit display as standard along with features such as MMI navigation plus and Audi connect Navigation 8. A powered tailgate is now standard as well as heated front seats. Audi says that all variants of the Q4 now also get a unique acoustic signal that warns other road users of the vehicle’s presence at low speeds.

Also new to the Q4 range is the option of an assisted lane change function. The new feature is part of Audi’s optional assistance packages and provides drivers with visual cues in the instrument cluster or head-up display that the lane alongside the vehicle is clear. The system activates and monitors the lane alongside the vehicle when the turn signal is activated.

The Q4 and Q4 Sportback e-tron go up against models such as the Mercedes EQA and the BMW iX1 in global markets.