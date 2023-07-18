MG Patents New Micro-EV Design In India: Rebadged Baojun Yep On The Cards?

Baojun, the sister brand of MG Motor, recently unveiled its micro-SUV named ‘Yep’ in China. The vehicle featured a boxy design reminiscent of traditional SUVs while occupying a minimal footprint. Now, just months later, Baojun and MG Motor India’s parent company SAIC has filed a design patent for the SUV in India. The Yep could form the basis for a second MG-branded diminutive EV for the Indian market that is reportedly expected to arrive around 2025.

Production-spec Baojun Yep.

The Yep is an all-electric vehicle with a 3-door layout and accommodates four seats, mirroring the configuration of the Comet. The front profile showcases simple square LED headlights, accompanied by a rugged-looking bumper, plastic cladding on the lower half of the body, roof rails, protruding wheel arches, and a straightforward rear design. The same design could be carried over to the MG EV.

Inside, the Yep gets a futuristic and minimalist layout, reminiscent of the Comet. The dashboard features a dual-screen setup sitting atop the dashboard, and few physical switches on the centre console.

Cabin gets a minimalist theme with a twin-screen set-up and few physical buttons on the dashboard.

The Yep concept is equipped with a single electric motor mounted to the rear axle. The unit develops around 67 bhp and 140 Nm and has a range of up to 303 km.



It should be noted that this is not the first time that MG Motor India will be looking to its sister companies for a new model. The MG Comet EV itself is based on the Wuling Air EV sold in China and some other global markets.