MG ZS Petrol SUV Interior Partially Revealed In New Spy Photos

Images of the MG ZS petrol SUV have yet again surfaced online and this time around we get a sneak peek at the upcoming SUV's interior as well. While we do not get a clean look at the cabin, the images do hint at the fact that the interior will largely remain identical to the electric version of the SUV, the MG ZS EV, which has been on sale in India for about a year now. We get to see elements like the three-spoke flat-bottom multi-functional steering wheel, the large touchscreen infotainment at the centre and silver accents on the dashboard. Rumour has it that the SUV could be called MG Astor in India. In fact, last year the company even applied for a trademark, however, as of now the name has been catagoriesed as 'Opposed' on the patent website.

The cabin if the MG ZS petrol SUV will largely remain identical to the electric version of the SUV, the MG ZS EV

One of the images also gives us a close look at the upcoming MG ZS SUV's all-digital instrument cluster which will come with a tonne of information. At the centre, it gets a large MID unit that shows all the vehicle setting along with a digital image of the SUV itself. As for other features, we expect to SUV to come with automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and of course, MG Motor India's i-Smart connected car system.

The upcoming MG ZS SUV also gets an all-digital instrument cluster with a large MID unit that shows all the vehicle setting

With regards to the exterior, the SUV is still heavily camouflaged so there is not new to add here. Visually, the India-spec MG ZS is likely to borrow its cues from the UK-spec car, which means it will get a new functional grille, restyled projector headlamps with LED DRLs, a muscular bumper with a wide air dam and stylish fog lamps with black accents. The SUV will get underbody and wheel arch cladding, along with roof rails, blacked-out exterior elements, and new LED taillights among more. This time around the SUV also gets new alloy wheels which are similar to the ones we have seen on the existing ZS EV.

Visually, the India-spec MG ZS is likely to borrow its cues from the UK-spec car

Engine options and other specification are still unknown, however, in the UK, the SUV is offered with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated motor that is tuned to develop 105 bhp and 150 Nm of peak torque, along with a hybrid version that gets a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, offering 108 bhp and 160 Nm of peak torque. However, it's possible the India spec model might get the same 141 bhp, 1.5-litre petrol engine that currently does duty on the Hector, which also comes with an optional mild hybrid system.

Source: Rushlane

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.