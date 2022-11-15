Mick Schumacher To Leave Haas F1 At The End Of 2022 Season

Mick Schumacher’s fate has been sealed as Haas reportedly told him during the Brazilian GP weekend that his contract will not be renewed with the team. Schumacher who is the son of legendary F1 driver Michael Schumacher and is the 2020 F2 champion has impressed in the second half of the 2022 season, but his failings, including numerous retirements through driving errors having seemingly cost him a spot on the F1 grid in 2023.

The Haas management is of the belief that the young Schumacher hasn’t developed fast enough and has destroyed many cars resulting in a huge financial impact on the team. At the same time, his entourage, led by his uncle Ralf Schumacher, the former Williams, Jordan and Toyota driver has been critical of the team in the media.

Schumacher will be replaced by another German – the experienced Nico Hulkenberg who was roped in numerous times in the 2020 season to depute for COVID-stricken Racing Point drivers. Hulkenberg notably has a rivalry with Kevin Magnussen who is Haas's number 1 right now.

Schumacher likely will end up in a reserve driver role at Mercedes as Daniel Ricciardo is highly fancied to be joining the Red Bull team as a reserve driver. Many believe when the Sauber team morphs into Audi at the end of the 2023 season, an opening will emerge for the young German as Audi would want the son of arguably the greatest F1 driver and a German in the seat as it makes its debut in the sport.

By that time Schumacher would’ve further developed as well after having worked with Lewis Hamilton, who happens to be the man to have usurped Michael Schumacher’s records.