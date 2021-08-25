Mick Schumacher Wants To Leave His Mark At Spa On The 30th Anniversary Of His Father's Debut

Mick Schumacher, the son of 7-time world champion Michael Schumacher, has revealed that he wants to leave his mark on the iconic Spa race track in Belgium which was the place his father made his F1 debut 30 years ago. It was also the race track that is indelibly linked with Schumacher where he won 7 times and often performed miracles in changeable weather earning the nickname of the “rain master”. The Haas team driver has driven his father's Benetton B194 in which he won his first world title in 1994 at the track in 2017. “Driving my dad's Benetton in 2017 was a great experience. Now, five years later, I'm driving in Formula 1 myself and that's 30 years after my dad made his debut. It's a really special moment for me and my family, so very happy to go there and put my mark on that special track too,” said the 22-year-old reigning F2 champion.

Mick Schumacher has impressed in the 2021 season and showed his impressive race craft at race in Hungary. The track at Spa was often cited by Michael Schumacher as his favourite track as it was also close to his own village.

Schumacher recently drove the Jordan 191 which was the car his father drove at Spa in 1991

“In general, Spa is my favourite track, in any circumstance. It was [where I took] my first win in Formula 3 in 2018 and the first one from a good streak. It was also my first pole position that year. It was very good to start off there as it's such a special track to us as a family, and to me, so I'm very happy to be able to go back there and hopefully we'll be able to pull something out of the hat, which would be great,” said the young Schumacher.

“For me, coming back to Spa is just great. I was there last year and previous years and obviously we've had a lot of ups and downs there. It's definitely one of the most challenging tracks – it's super long, there's a lot of undulation in it, it's very historical and definitely one of the most special weekends that we have on the calendar, so I'm really looking forward to going back,” he added.

Mick Schumacher has also outlined his main goal for the second half of his first season in F1. He wants to score a point and ensure that the Haas team doesn't finish without any points in the 2021 season. So far, it is the only team that hasn't had a point scoring finish.