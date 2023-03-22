Mini Launches Clubman 'Final Edition' Globally

  • Home
The car is limited to just 1969 units in order to commemorate the year it was first launched.
By Sidharth Nambiar
22-Mar-23 04:43 PM IST
  • The car gets copper detailing on many areas of the exterior
  • The car is available in Cooper, Cooper S, and the diesel variants
  • The car comes with a price tag of £37,000 in the UK.

Mini has globally launched the latest iteration of the Clubman called the ‘Final Edition’. The car will be the final model of the Clubman before it gets discontinued for good as Mini has made its plans for an electric future clear. The Clubman was first launched in 1969 with designer Roy Haynes quoting "The impression that only ugly things can be functional has disappeared." Hence, the Clubman ‘Final Edition’ is limited to just 1969 units in order to commemorate the year it was first launched.

The car is available in colours of Nanuq White, Enigmatic Black and Melting Silver

The Clubman ‘Final Edition’ features the same design as the previous Clubman and comes in Cooper, Cooper S, and the diesel variants. The car is available in colours of Nanuq White, Enigmatic Black and Melting Silver. The car also gets copper detailing on the radiator grille, hood, as well as on the side and rear doors. The same detailing is also featured on the 18-inch light-alloy wheels. 

The car comes with copper detailing around many areas of its body

The interior of the car gets sports seats with maroon upholstery and blue stitching. The dashboard is finished in a dark trim with trims strips that are in shimmering Sage Green Dark colour. Besides this, the car gets the standard 8.8-inch touch display with MINI Online digital service and Apple Carplay. The also has features like a Harmon Kardon sound system and a panoramic sunroof. It also gets "Final Edition" lettering on the door sills and the lower spoke of the steering wheel.

The interior features sports seats with maroon upholstery and blue stitching 

The car is available with the same powertrain options as the previous model which include a 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder that produces 143 bhp, a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes 176 bhp along with several in diesel variants. The car comes with a price tag of £37,000 in the UK.

