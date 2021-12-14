Most F1 World Championship Titles Won By Drivers Until Now

We just can't remember the last time a Formula One season was so exciting with an even more dramatic conclusion. The final race of 2021 came down to a nail-biting finish at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with the Verstappen-Hamilton rivalry coming to a head. And Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing won his first Formula One Drivers´Championship on December 12, 2021. Despite the discussion and controversy surrounding FIA´s decision regarding the last lap of the race, which, claim many, allowed Verstappen to win, we can´t grudge Mad Max the victory he has been chasing all year. But this was still Verstappen´s first victory. Take a look at these famous drivers who have won the title multiple times during their careers.

Lewis Hamilton (7 wins)

Photo Credit: www.mercedesamgf1.com

Throughout his journey of winning seven F1 World Championship titles, Lewis Hamilton has created three records by winning the greatest number of races (103), pole positions (103), and podium finishes (181). Having raced for McLaren from 2007 to 2012, he has been driving the blazing-fast Mercedes car ever since.

Michael Schumacher (7 wins)

Photo Credit: api.ferrarinetwork.ferrari.com

A name that was once synonymous with the Ferrari racing team, Schumacher started out his Formula One career with the Benetton team and won his first and second titles with them in 1994 and 1995. He then joined Ferrari in 1996 when it was struggling. From 2000 to 2004, he went on to win an unprecedented five consecutive titles. He retired in 2012 before meeting with an unfortunate skiing accident during which he injured his head. He was comatose for several days, but he survived and regained consciousness. Unfortunately he is still paralyzed and strapped to a wheel chair, but people close to him are positive of a recovery.

Juan Manuel Fangio (5 wins)

Photo Credit: www.formula1.com

The 1950s were dominated by this Argentine racing car driver. One unique thing about his Formula One run was that he won his five titles by driving for four different teams - Alfa Romeo, Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz and Maserati. This is one feat that has still not been replicated in the world of Formula One.

Alain Prost (4 wins)

Photo Credit: upload.wikimedia.org

One half of the intense sporting rivalry with Ayrton Senna, Prost won his first F1 World Championship title with McLaren in 1985, which also earned him the highest civilian award in France. He followed up his success in 1986 with another Drivers' Championship win. In 1989, he won another title with McLaren and won his final title in 1993 with Williams.

Sebastian Vettel (4 wins)

Photo Credit: upload.wikimedia.org

Tied with Alain Prost with four Formula One Drivers' Championship titles is Sebastian Vettel, who is among the most loved Formula One drivers in the world for his off-the-track antics. While he is currently driving for Aston Martin and is far from competing for the top place, his dominance from 2010 to 2013 was the stuff of legends. He raced with a Red Bull car for all these wins but wasn't able to replicate this success when he raced with the Ferrari later.

Ayrton Senna ( 3 wins)

Photo Credit: www.formula1.com

Ayrton Senna da Silva was a Brazilian racing driver who won three Formula One world championships in 1988, 1990 and 1991 respectively. Senna has often been voted as one of the greatest Formula One drivers of all time in various motorsport polls. He was acclaimed for his wet weather performances, such as the 1984 Monaco Grand Prix, the 1985 Portuguese Grand Prix, and the 1993 European Grand Prix and from 1989 to 2006, he held the record for most pole positions. Unfortunately, he met with his demise while leading the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix for Williams Racing. Ironically, on the morning of his last race, Senna had initiated the reformation of the Grand Prix Drivers´Association to work on improving the safety of the sport. He remains the last driver fatality in Formula One.

Jack Brabham (3 wins)

Photo Credit: upload.wikimedia.org

Australian racing driver, Jack Brabham won his first two Formula One Drivers' Championship titles in 1959 and 1960 driving for the Cooper Car Company. And then in 1962, he established his own team called Brabham and became the first and only man to win the Formula One Drivers' Championship driving one of his own cars in 1966.

Formula One is an intense sport and F1 World Championship titles are incredibly hard to come by. It now remains to be seen whether Lewis Hamilton finally breaks Schumacher's world record or whether Max Verstappen pips him to win his first Drivers' Championship title.