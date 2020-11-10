New Cars and Bikes in India
search

MotoGP: Andrea Iannone's Doping Ban Extended To 4 Years After Losing Appeal

Andrea Iannone was tested positive for Drostanolone, a banned steroid that he allegedly consumed during the Malaysian Grand Prix weekend. The Aprilia rider had filed an appeal against the same which the CAS rejected for lack of evidence.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Published:
eye
0  Views
Andrea Iannone was originally suspended for 18 months which has been extended to 4 years expand View Photos
Andrea Iannone was originally suspended for 18 months which has been extended to 4 years

Highlights

  • Andrea Iannone had tested positive to have consumed a banned steroid
  • Iannone appealed the ruling but could not support his claim with evidence
  • The 4 year ban will also include the 18-month period since December 2019

MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone has received a four-year ban in the anti-doping case, after he failed to prove his innocence. The Aprilia rider was suspended from competition by the FIM at the end of last year after he was tested positive to have consumed a banned steroid - Drostanolone - during the Malaysian Grand Prix weekend. At the time, the Italian rider was given an 18-month ban that was upheld after an FIM hearing in March, when the Iannone claimed that the substance was ingested accidentally through contaminated food.

Also Read: MotoGP: Aprilia Rider Andrea Iannone Provisionally Suspended For Doping

747q4mp

Andrea Iannone originally received the ban on December 17, 2019, and the extension will be include the period already elapsed

Aprilia and Iannone had appealed the original ruling to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), and presented a case stating acquittal of other athletes in similar offences in the past. However, the CAS rejected the appeal after a review of the evidence provided and have decided to uphold the World Anti-Doping Agency's bid to have the ban increased to a maximum period of four years. This includes the initial ban period that started on December 17, 2019.

The also officially disqualifies all results achieved by Iannone since November 1, 2019. As per the findings of the CAS, Iannone couldn't present substantial evidence to support his claim that the meat consumed in Malaysia was contaminated with Drostanolone. He also couldn't establish that there was an issue of meat contamination in Malaysia of the banned substance. As a result, the verdict was upheld and the ban maximised to the permissible limit.

Newsbeep

Also Read: MotoGP: Joan Mir Confirmed For Suzuki In 2019 As Andrea Iannone Joins Aprilia

f7gic86c

Andrea is expected to announce LCR's Cal Crutchlow as the potential replacement for Iannone for next season

Aprilia has been supportive of its rider despite the ban and has been vocal about bringing Iannone back to the saddle, if and when the ban is overturned. However, the factory team will now need a replacement to join Aleix Espargaro for the 2021 season. The team is said to be already in talks with LCR's Cal Crutchlow for the same and was reportedly waiting for the verdict to make an announcement. It is also said to be open to Bradley Smith as an option for 2021.

Andrea Iannone made his MotoGP debut in 2013 with Pramac Racing, and then moved to Ducati between 2015-16. He followed it up with the next two seasons at Suzuki. The rider was a part of the Aprilia squad since 2019.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Skoda Karoq and Volkswagen T-Roc: How Are They Different?
Skoda Karoq and Volkswagen T-Roc: How Are They Different?
Harley-Davidson India Dealers Left In The Lurch, Considering Legal Options
Harley-Davidson India Dealers Left In The Lurch, Considering Legal Options
46% Bookings Of The Kia Sonet Were For iMT And Automatic Transmission Variants
46% Bookings Of The Kia Sonet Were For iMT And Automatic Transmission Variants
Audi India Announces Price Hike Of Up To 2 Per Cent Across Its Model Range
Audi India Announces Price Hike Of Up To 2 Per Cent Across Its Model Range
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: How Different Is The New Engine?
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: How Different Is The New Engine?
Mahindra Q2 FY2021 Revenue Up By 6 Per Cent; Net Profit Drops By 88 Per Cent
Mahindra Q2 FY2021 Revenue Up By 6 Per Cent; Net Profit Drops By 88 Per Cent
Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.16 Lakh
Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.16 Lakh
MotoGP: Andrea Iannone's Doping Ban Extended To 4 Years After Losing Appeal
MotoGP: Andrea Iannone's Doping Ban Extended To 4 Years After Losing Appeal
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Teased; Unveil Details Revealed
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Teased; Unveil Details Revealed
Hyundai India Launches Special Pre-Diwali Service Camp
Hyundai India Launches Special Pre-Diwali Service Camp
2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line Revealed
2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line Revealed
Kia Seltos Sales Cross 1.25 Lakh Units In India
Kia Seltos Sales Cross 1.25 Lakh Units In India
India's October Car, Motorbike Sales Skid As Dealers Caution Over Stock
India's October Car, Motorbike Sales Skid As Dealers Caution Over Stock
46% Bookings Of The Kia Sonet Were For iMT And Automatic Transmission Variants
46% Bookings Of The Kia Sonet Were For iMT And Automatic Transmission Variants
Harley-Davidson India Dealers Left In The Lurch, Considering Legal Options
Harley-Davidson India Dealers Left In The Lurch, Considering Legal Options
Vietnam GP Axed From F1 2021 Calendar, Interlagos Retains Brazil 
Vietnam GP Axed From F1 2021 Calendar, Interlagos Retains Brazil 
Virgin Hyperloop Tests First Hyperloop With Humans Aboard 
Virgin Hyperloop Tests First Hyperloop With Humans Aboard 
Hyundai To Integrate Nvidia Drive Across All Its Cars 
Hyundai To Integrate Nvidia Drive Across All Its Cars 
Mahindra Q2 FY2021 Revenue Up By 6 Per Cent; Net Profit Drops By 88 Per Cent
Mahindra Q2 FY2021 Revenue Up By 6 Per Cent; Net Profit Drops By 88 Per Cent
Audi India Announces Price Hike Of Up To 2 Per Cent Across Its Model Range
Audi India Announces Price Hike Of Up To 2 Per Cent Across Its Model Range
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: How Different Is The New Engine?
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: How Different Is The New Engine?
Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.16 Lakh
Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.16 Lakh
Harley-Davidson India Dealers Left In The Lurch, Considering Legal Options
Harley-Davidson India Dealers Left In The Lurch, Considering Legal Options
Nissan Magnite: Variants Explained In Detail
Nissan Magnite: Variants Explained In Detail
Mahindra Q2 FY2021 Revenue Up By 6 Per Cent; Net Profit Drops By 88 Per Cent
Mahindra Q2 FY2021 Revenue Up By 6 Per Cent; Net Profit Drops By 88 Per Cent
Audi India Announces Price Hike Of Up To 2 Per Cent Across Its Model Range
Audi India Announces Price Hike Of Up To 2 Per Cent Across Its Model Range
Virgin Hyperloop Tests First Hyperloop With Humans Aboard 
Virgin Hyperloop Tests First Hyperloop With Humans Aboard 

New Car Models

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 8.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.44 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
Harley-Davidson India Dealers Left In The Lurch, Considering Legal Options
Harley-Davidson India Dealers Left In The Lurch, Considering Legal Options
Nissan Magnite: Variants Explained In Detail
Nissan Magnite: Variants Explained In Detail
Mahindra Q2 FY2021 Revenue Up By 6 Per Cent; Net Profit Drops By 88 Per Cent
Mahindra Q2 FY2021 Revenue Up By 6 Per Cent; Net Profit Drops By 88 Per Cent
Audi India Announces Price Hike Of Up To 2 Per Cent Across Its Model Range
Audi India Announces Price Hike Of Up To 2 Per Cent Across Its Model Range
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities