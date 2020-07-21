An e-Challan will be sent to speed violators, and the amount will increase for repeat offenders

Come August 1, 2020, motorists who are found over speeding between the two main tolls plazas on the Mumbai Pune Expressway will be fined ₹ 1,000. The speed limit on the 50 km stretch between the Urse and Khalapur toll plazas is set at 50 kmph in the ghat sections and a maximum of 100 kmph for other sections of the expressway. Considering the ghat section itself is 15 km long, the Maharashtra Highway Police calculates that under the prescribed speed limit it should at least take 37 minutes to cover the distance, which was also seen in their tests.

The speed limit between the Urse and Khalapur toll plazas is set at 50 kmph in the ghat sections and 100 kmph for other sections of the expressway

So, if a vehicle covers the distance in less than 37 minutes, it would suggest that the motorist has violated the speed limit and he/she will be fined ₹ 1,000. An e-Challan will be sent to violators, and the amount will increase for repeat offenders. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) will be providing the required data, like toll receipt timestamps and CCTV footage, to help the Highway Police to detect speed violators and fine them accordingly.

The Mumbai Pune Expressway is around 94 km long, excluding the ghat section, and most of it is a six-lane highway. Over speeding has always been a concern for the authorities, at it has resulted in several fatal accidents in the past. So, this latest measure by the Maharashtra Highway Police could help deter speed violations, and if successful, it could also be implemented on other highways across the state.

