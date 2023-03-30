Mumbai-Pune Expressway Toll To Be Hiked By 18% From April 1

  • Home
Drivers hit with major toll increase on the major intercity highway as state cites rising maintenance costs.
authorBy carandbike Team
30-Mar-23 03:48 PM IST
Highlights
  • Travel on Mumbai-Pune Expressway to get dearer from April 1
  • MSRDC cites rising maintenance and operational costs as reason for hike
  • Toll for cars to be increased to Rs 320

Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) recently announced that from April 1, there would be an 18 per cent toll hike for the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, one of the busiest highways in India. The decision has drawn criticism from the public and political leaders, who argue that the increase will add to the financial burden on commuters already struggling to cope with rising fuel prices and inflation.

While this may sound like a seemingly random decision, this comes as a result of a government notification implemented back in 2004 which states that the toll will increase by six per cent annually. However, the governing body has opted to cumulate the coming three years hike into one upsurge. Following this, the toll would remain the same till 2030 as there would not be any revision after three years in 2026.

Also read: FAME II: Ministry Of Heavy Industries Sanctions Rs 800 Crore For Public Fast Charging Stations
 

The MSRDC cited rising maintenance and operational costs as the reason behind the toll hike. The corporation claimed that it has not increased the toll rates for the expressway in the last two years, and the increase is necessary to ensure the safety and quality of the road. The MSRDC has also stated that it will use the additional revenue to fund various infrastructure projects, including the construction of new roads and bridges.

The toll rates for the Mumbai-Pune Expressway were last revised in 2019. At that time, the toll rates for cars and SUVs were increased by 18%, while the rates for commercial vehicles were increased by 20 per cent. 

The revised rates are as follows:

Vehicle Type

Current Rate

New Rate

Car

Rs. 270

Rs. 320

Tempo

Rs. 420

Rs. 495

Truck

Rs. 580

Rs. 685

Bus

Rs. 797

Rs. 940

3 Axle

Rs. 1380

Rs. 1630

M. Axle

Rs. 1835

Rs. 2165

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway is one of the most important highways in India, connecting the two major cities of Mumbai and Pune. The 94.5-kilometre-long road was inaugurated in 2002 and is known for its scenic beauty and smooth drive. The tolls are collected at five toll booths, the two most significant ones being in Khalapur and Talegaon. The expressway has significantly reduced the travel time between Mumbai and Pune, making it a popular choice for commuters and travellers.

 

With inputs from PTI

