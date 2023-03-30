Mumbai-Pune Expressway Toll To Be Hiked By 18% From April 1

Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) recently announced that from April 1, there would be an 18 per cent toll hike for the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, one of the busiest highways in India. The decision has drawn criticism from the public and political leaders, who argue that the increase will add to the financial burden on commuters already struggling to cope with rising fuel prices and inflation.

While this may sound like a seemingly random decision, this comes as a result of a government notification implemented back in 2004 which states that the toll will increase by six per cent annually. However, the governing body has opted to cumulate the coming three years hike into one upsurge. Following this, the toll would remain the same till 2030 as there would not be any revision after three years in 2026.

The MSRDC cited rising maintenance and operational costs as the reason behind the toll hike. The corporation claimed that it has not increased the toll rates for the expressway in the last two years, and the increase is necessary to ensure the safety and quality of the road. The MSRDC has also stated that it will use the additional revenue to fund various infrastructure projects, including the construction of new roads and bridges.

The toll rates for the Mumbai-Pune Expressway were last revised in 2019. At that time, the toll rates for cars and SUVs were increased by 18%, while the rates for commercial vehicles were increased by 20 per cent.

The revised rates are as follows:

Vehicle Type Current Rate New Rate Car Rs. 270 Rs. 320 Tempo Rs. 420 Rs. 495 Truck Rs. 580 Rs. 685 Bus Rs. 797 Rs. 940 3 Axle Rs. 1380 Rs. 1630 M. Axle Rs. 1835 Rs. 2165

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway is one of the most important highways in India, connecting the two major cities of Mumbai and Pune. The 94.5-kilometre-long road was inaugurated in 2002 and is known for its scenic beauty and smooth drive. The tolls are collected at five toll booths, the two most significant ones being in Khalapur and Talegaon. The expressway has significantly reduced the travel time between Mumbai and Pune, making it a popular choice for commuters and travellers.

With inputs from PTI