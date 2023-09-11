Mumbai-Pune Expressway Set to Get 430 Advanced CCTV Cameras By Mid October

The Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) is set to be implemented on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. By mid-October. 430 advanced CCTV cameras will be strategically installed at 106 locations along this route. This project is led by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

The project also involves additional CCTV cameras for general surveillance, wrong-way entry detection at 130 locations, variable messaging signs at 23 locations, and weather monitoring systems at 11 locations. In addition to surveillance, the system will include a spot and average speed detection system at 39 locations, a lane discipline violation detection system at 34 locations, and weigh-in-motion systems for commercial vehicles at all entry points to the expressway. There will be automatic vehicle counters and classifiers at all toll booths, as well as automatic number plate recognition with violation detection cameras at these booths for penalty collection.

A command and control centre will be established in Lonavala, along with other viewing centres. All camera feeds will be accessible online for officials, and provisions for citizen interaction and violation penalty collection will be in place. This includes a mobile-responsive website, kiosks at multiple locations, variable message signs, and SMS notifications for vehicle owners linked to the Vahan system. Violation challans will be generated promptly, with all evidence such as photos and videos attached.



As reported by Midday, Sanjay Yadav, Joint Managing Director of MSRDC, stated, "We’ve already initiated the process of erecting gantries along the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Our goal is to complete the installation of 430 cutting-edge CCTV cameras at 106 key spots by mid-October. These state-of-the-art cameras will be interconnected through optical fibre to a central control room. The ITMS will serve to document various traffic violations, including excessive speeding, reckless driving, wrong-way driving, motorway stops, lane changes, and driving in the wrong lane, among others.”

This project follows the Built Operate and Transfer (BOT) model, with MSRDC collaborating with transportation and police departments to oversee the project and penalise offenders. The extensive network of advanced CCTV cameras, including night vision capabilities, is expected to document a range of traffic violations, including excessive speeding, reckless driving, wrong-way driving, motorway stops, lane changes, driving in the wrong lane, pedestrian crossings, vehicles without tail lights and reflectors, unauthorised fancy number plates, overloaded vehicles, and two-wheelers in restricted areas.





