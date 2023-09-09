Tata Nexon EV: Old Vs New

Since its launch in 2020, the Nexon EV has quickly helped Tata Motors establish itself as the dominant player in the Indian electric car market. Now the company’s best-selling EV, also the bestselling electric car in India, is set to receive a major update – one that brings with it styling updates, new tech and a heavily updated interior. So just how much has changed? Lets take a look.

Exterior Design

Seen from up front, the new Nexon’s design takes a notable departure from the old. Gone are the one-piece headlamps flanking the grille replaced by a sleek LED lightbar spanning the width of the fascia and a blanked-off grille. The headlamps have moved down onto the bumper sitting within angular side vents. The bumper itself does gain a layered look with an air vent positioned just below the grille and a second vent housed in the patterned section below the number plate.

The updated design does help the EV stand out more in comparison to the standard Nexon whereas the older EV was only identifiable via its blue highlights.

The similarities between the old and new Nexon are more visible down the flanks with he roofline, window line and shoulder line almost completely unchanged.

Move to the rear and again you are greeted by extensive changes. Yes, the Y-lighting elements of the older Nexon’s tail lamps is retained – though the units themselves are a lot more angular and now connected by a lightbar. The rear bumper also makes use of notable black cladding along with featuring angular housings for secondary lights.

Interior

The Nexon’s cabin design had stayed relatively unchanged since the car was first launched in the market. The facelift post which the EV arrived did freshen things up but only a little. Now though that changes. While the basic design of the dashboard remains familiar there are extensive changes to it. There are new trimmings, new control surfaces and most notable new screens. The old 7.0-inch touchscreen makes way for a widescreen 10.25-inch freestanding unit that sits closer to the driver while the part digital instrument cluster too has been replaced by a second 10.25-inch screen.

The centre console now features touch-sensitive controls while the older car’s rotary gear selector has been replaced by a conventional unit. The EV also gets a new two-spoke steering with an illuminated Tata logo at the centre.

Once again you will notice that the blue design elements of the older Nexon EV have been done away with and while you do get a rotary dial it now serves to alter drive modes. The upholstery too has changed from beige to dual-tone with new stitching patterns and changes to the padding.

New Variant Names And Updated Powertrains

Another change the new Nexon brings in is with the variant naming. The new model drops the ‘Prime’ and ‘Max’ from its naming scheme. While there are still two derivatives with varying battery packs, power output and range they’re now just simply the medium (MR) and long-range (LR) variants of the Nexon EV.

Another change to the Nexon EV are the electric motors. Tata says that the updated Nexon EV gets new second-gen units that develop a peak power of 127 bhp and 215 Nm in the medium-range variants and 143 bhp and 215 Nm in the long-range variants. Compared to the outgoing model power output remains almost the same though torque has reduced from 245 Nm and 250 Nm of the Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max respectively.

On the flip side range has improved with the MR offering a claimed 325 km to a full charge and the LR 465 km – up from 312 km and 437 km (all ARAI figures).

The new Nexon’s powertrain also supports vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-load charging acting as a power source to run external appliances or charge another vehicle.