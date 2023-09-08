Tata Nexon.ev Facelift: Top 5 Things To Know

Tata Motors took the wrap off the new Nexon EV facelift, upgrading its highest-selling EV. With this update, the electric SUV has not only gained a fresher look but also more features, an improved driving range, and seven new colour options. The Nexon.ev Facelift is available in two variants: the Long Range (LR) and Medium Range (MR). The MR and LR variants are further split into three core trims – Creative, Fearless and the top-spec Empowered.

Here are the top 5 things you need to know about the Nexon.ev Facelift:

Nexon.ev Facelift – Battery Packs

The Medium Range offers a 30kWh battery pack that powers a permanent synchronous motor that makes 128 bhp and 215 Nm of torque. The range for the facelift has increased by 12 kilometres compared to the electric SUV, now having an ARAI-claimed range of 325 kilometres.

The other is a 40.5 kWh battery that powers a permanent synchronous motor, making 145 bhp and 215 Nm of torque. The ARAI-claimed range for this battery is 465 kilometers. One exciting feature that the LR showcases is the vehicle's Bi-directional charging capabilities, which in layman's terms, is the option to use the Nexon.ev Facelift as a power generator to charge other electric vehicles or more.

Nexon.ev Facelift – Features

Tata Motors has loaded the Nexon.ev Facelift to the gills with all the modern features one would require. The two-spoke steering wheel and the freestanding touchscreen in the central console feature Apple Carplay and Android Auto. The 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital driver's display. Other features include touch-based HVAC controls, a wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, cruise control and a new 9-speaker JBL sound system. A unique feature of the Nexon EV is the Arcade.ev app suite that lets you stream multiple OTT platforms on the infotainment screen.

Nexon.ev Facelift – Charging

As standard, the MR will be sold with a 3.3kW AC wall charger and an optional 7.2kW AC wall charger as well. Using the 7.2kW charger, the MR will charge from 10 per cent to 100 per cent in 4 hours and 30 minutes. A 7.2kW AC wall charger on the LR is included, which will charge the 40.5kWh battery pack from 10 per cent to 100 per cent in 6 hours. Although Tata states that both these battery packs support 50kW DC fast charging as well using this charger, both the MR and LR will charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 56 minutes.

Nexon.ev Facelift – Safety

In terms of safety, the Nexon.ev Facelift offers six airbags, ABS, ESC, front parking sensors, blind view monitor, ISOFIX anchors, hill descent and ascent control, all-wheel disc brakes, panic brake alert, and emergency and breakdown call assist. Furthermore, there are three regenerative braking modes, auto-sensing wipers, auto headlamps, auto hold, and a 360-degree camera as well.

Nexon.ev Facelift – Prices and Rivals

The Nexon.ev facelift faces competition from a sole contender in this segment, which is the Mahindra XUV400 EV. With regards to the pricing, the ongoing model is priced between Rs 14.49 lakh to Rs 19.54 lakh (ex-showroom), so owing to all the tech, equipment and mechanical upgrades it packs in, it will seek a premium of around Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh over the current model.