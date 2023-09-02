New Tata Nexon Variants Explained
By Jaiveer Mehra
2 mins read
02-Sep-23 01:26 PM IST
Highlights
Tata recently unveiled the new Nexon subcompact SUV for the Indian market. The SUV received comprehensive cosmetic and feature updates along with revisions to the powertrains offered. Bookings for the Nexon commence from September 4 with buyers able to pick from 11 variants, two engine options and a choice of manual, AMT and dual-clutch automatic gearboxes. We take a look at what each variant has to offer.
Also read: New Tata Nexon Debuts; Gains Twin-Screen Setup And Dual-Clutch Automatic
Tata Nexon Smart
- LED headlamps
- LED daytime running lights
- Turn indicators on wing mirrors
- LED taillights
- 16-inch steel wheels
- ABS with EBD
- 6 Airbags
- ESP
- ISOFIX child seat anchorages
- Rear parking sensors
- Traction control
- Manual AC
- Drive modes
- Front power windows
Tata Nexon Smart+
In Addition to the Nexon Smart
- 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
- 4 Speakers
- Steering mounted controls
- Power windows front and rear
- Electrically adjustable wing mirrors
Tata Nexon Smart+ S
In Addition to the Nexon Smart+
- Voice-assisted electric sunroof
Also read: New Tata Nexon EV Teased; Debut on September 7, 2023
Tata Nexon Pure
In Addition to the Nexon Smart+
- Bi-function full LED headlamps with Follow Me Home function
- Dual tone cabin
- Rear parcel shelf
- Touch-based air-con controls
- Rear air-con vents
- Power folding wing mirrors
Tata Nexon Pure S
In Addition to the Nexon Pure
- Voice-assisted electric sunroof
Top variants get leatherette upholstery and twin 10.25-inch screens
Tata Nexon Creative
In Addition to the Nexon Pure
- LED DRLs with sequential turn signals
- LED tail lamps with sequential turn signals
- 16-inch alloy wheels
- Dual tone paint finish
- 7.0-inch TFT digital instrument screen
- Rear view camera
- Tyre pressure monitoring
- Auto climate control
- Keyless go
- Rear wiper and washer
- Driver seat height adjust
- Paddle shifters (DCT)
Tata Nexon Creative+
In Addition to the Nexon Creative
- 10.25-inch touchscreen
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- 360-degree cameras
- Front parking sensors
- Blind view monitor
- Auto-dimming rear-view mirror
- Cruise control
- Auto headlamps and wipers
Tata Nexon Creative+ S
In Addition to the Nexon Creative+
- Voice-assisted electric sunroof
10.25-inch digital instrument cluster also displays navigation functions
Tata Nexon Fearless
In Addition to the Nexon Creative+
- Welcome/goodbye graphics for DRLs and tail lamps
- 10.25-inch digital instrument screen
- Air purifier
- Wireless phone charger
- Fog lamps
- Front centre armrest
- 60:40 folding rear seat
Tata Nexon Fearless S
In Addition to the Nexon Fearless
- Voice-assisted electric sunroof
Tata Nexon Fearless+ S
In Addition to the Nexon Fearless S
- Ventilated front seats
- Co-driver seat height adjust
- JBL audio system with subwoofer (AMT/DCT only)
- iRA connected car features
Coming to the engines, buyers will be able to choose between a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol that makes 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque, and the 1.5-litre diesel, that puts out 113 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. The turbo-petrol is offered with a 5-speed manual in the base variant while higher variants get a 6-speed unit. The turbo-petrol can also be had with a 6-speed AMT or 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. The 1.5 diesel meanwhile gets a 6-speed manual as standard with a 6-speed AMT available as an option on higher variants.
The Nexon will continue to do battle with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.