New Tata Nexon Variants Explained

Tata recently unveiled the new Nexon subcompact SUV for the Indian market. The SUV received comprehensive cosmetic and feature updates along with revisions to the powertrains offered. Bookings for the Nexon commence from September 4 with buyers able to pick from 11 variants, two engine options and a choice of manual, AMT and dual-clutch automatic gearboxes. We take a look at what each variant has to offer.

Tata Nexon Smart

LED headlamps

LED daytime running lights

Turn indicators on wing mirrors

LED taillights

16-inch steel wheels

ABS with EBD

6 Airbags

ESP

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Rear parking sensors

Traction control

Manual AC

Drive modes

Front power windows

Tata Nexon Smart+

In Addition to the Nexon Smart

7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Android Auto/Apple CarPlay

4 Speakers

Steering mounted controls

Power windows front and rear

Electrically adjustable wing mirrors

Tata Nexon Smart+ S

In Addition to the Nexon Smart+

Voice-assisted electric sunroof

Tata Nexon Pure

In Addition to the Nexon Smart+

Bi-function full LED headlamps with Follow Me Home function

Dual tone cabin

Rear parcel shelf

Touch-based air-con controls

Rear air-con vents

Power folding wing mirrors

Tata Nexon Pure S

In Addition to the Nexon Pure

Voice-assisted electric sunroof

Top variants get leatherette upholstery and twin 10.25-inch screens

Tata Nexon Creative

In Addition to the Nexon Pure

LED DRLs with sequential turn signals

LED tail lamps with sequential turn signals

16-inch alloy wheels

Dual tone paint finish

7.0-inch TFT digital instrument screen

Rear view camera

Tyre pressure monitoring

Auto climate control

Keyless go

Rear wiper and washer

Driver seat height adjust

Paddle shifters (DCT)

Tata Nexon Creative+

In Addition to the Nexon Creative

10.25-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

360-degree cameras

Front parking sensors

Blind view monitor

Auto-dimming rear-view mirror

Cruise control

Auto headlamps and wipers

Tata Nexon Creative+ S

In Addition to the Nexon Creative+

Voice-assisted electric sunroof

10.25-inch digital instrument cluster also displays navigation functions

Tata Nexon Fearless

In Addition to the Nexon Creative+

Welcome/goodbye graphics for DRLs and tail lamps

10.25-inch digital instrument screen

Air purifier

Wireless phone charger

Fog lamps

Front centre armrest

60:40 folding rear seat

Tata Nexon Fearless S

In Addition to the Nexon Fearless

Voice-assisted electric sunroof

Tata Nexon Fearless+ S

In Addition to the Nexon Fearless S

Ventilated front seats

Co-driver seat height adjust

JBL audio system with subwoofer (AMT/DCT only)

iRA connected car features

Coming to the engines, buyers will be able to choose between a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol that makes 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque, and the 1.5-litre diesel, that puts out 113 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. The turbo-petrol is offered with a 5-speed manual in the base variant while higher variants get a 6-speed unit. The turbo-petrol can also be had with a 6-speed AMT or 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. The 1.5 diesel meanwhile gets a 6-speed manual as standard with a 6-speed AMT available as an option on higher variants.

The Nexon will continue to do battle with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.