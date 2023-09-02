Login

New Tata Nexon Variants Explained

The Nexon EV will go on sale in a total of 11 variants and with a choice of turbo-petrol and diesel engine options.
By Jaiveer Mehra

2 mins read

02-Sep-23 01:26 PM IST

Story

Highlights

    Tata recently unveiled the new Nexon subcompact SUV for the Indian market. The SUV received comprehensive cosmetic and feature updates along with revisions to the powertrains offered. Bookings for the Nexon commence from September 4 with buyers able to pick from 11 variants, two engine options and a choice of manual, AMT and dual-clutch automatic gearboxes. We take a look at what each variant has to offer.

     

    Tata Nexon Smart

    • LED headlamps
    • LED daytime running lights
    • Turn indicators on wing mirrors
    • LED taillights
    • 16-inch steel wheels
    • ABS with EBD
    • 6 Airbags
    • ESP
    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages
    • Rear parking sensors
    • Traction control
    • Manual AC
    • Drive modes
    • Front power windows

     

    Tata Nexon Smart+

    In Addition to the Nexon Smart

    • 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system
    • Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
    • 4 Speakers
    • Steering mounted controls
    • Power windows front and rear
    • Electrically adjustable wing mirrors

     

    Tata Nexon Smart+ S

    In Addition to the Nexon Smart+

    • Voice-assisted electric sunroof

     

    Tata Nexon Pure

    In Addition to the Nexon Smart+

    • Bi-function full LED headlamps with Follow Me Home function
    • Dual tone cabin
    • Rear parcel shelf
    • Touch-based air-con controls
    • Rear air-con vents
    • Power folding wing mirrors

     

    Tata Nexon Pure S

    In Addition to the Nexon Pure

    • Voice-assisted electric sunroof

     

    Top variants get leatherette upholstery and twin 10.25-inch screens

     

    Tata Nexon Creative

    In Addition to the Nexon Pure

    • LED DRLs with sequential turn signals
    • LED tail lamps with sequential turn signals
    • 16-inch alloy wheels
    • Dual tone paint finish
    • 7.0-inch TFT digital instrument screen
    • Rear view camera
    • Tyre pressure monitoring
    • Auto climate control
    • Keyless go
    • Rear wiper and washer
    • Driver seat height adjust
    • Paddle shifters (DCT)

     

    Tata Nexon Creative+

    In Addition to the Nexon Creative

    • 10.25-inch touchscreen
    • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
    • 360-degree cameras
    • Front parking sensors
    • Blind view monitor
    • Auto-dimming rear-view mirror
    • Cruise control
    • Auto headlamps and wipers

     

    Tata Nexon Creative+ S

    In Addition to the Nexon Creative+

    • Voice-assisted electric sunroof

    10.25-inch digital instrument cluster also displays navigation functions

     

    Tata Nexon Fearless

    In Addition to the Nexon Creative+

    • Welcome/goodbye graphics for DRLs and tail lamps
    • 10.25-inch digital instrument screen
    • Air purifier
    • Wireless phone charger
    • Fog lamps
    • Front centre armrest
    • 60:40 folding rear seat

     

    Tata Nexon Fearless S

    In Addition to the Nexon Fearless

    • Voice-assisted electric sunroof

     

    Tata Nexon Fearless+ S

    In Addition to the Nexon Fearless S

    • Ventilated front seats
    • Co-driver seat height adjust
    • JBL audio system with subwoofer (AMT/DCT only)
    • iRA connected car features

     

     

    Coming to the engines, buyers will be able to choose between a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol that makes 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque, and the 1.5-litre diesel, that puts out 113 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. The turbo-petrol is offered with a 5-speed manual in the base variant while higher variants get a 6-speed unit. The turbo-petrol can also be had with a 6-speed AMT or 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. The 1.5 diesel meanwhile gets a 6-speed manual as standard with a 6-speed AMT available as an option on higher variants.

     

    The Nexon will continue to do battle with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 

