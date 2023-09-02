New Tata Nexon EV Teased; Debut on September 7, 2023

Following the debut of the new internal combustion engine (ICE) Tata Nexon, the carmaker is now gearing to unveil its all-electric sibling. The new Nexon EV is set to sport a near identical design to its ICE sibling though a teaser from Tata Motors reveals that it will get some EV-specific design touches. The Nexon EV will be unveiled on September 7, 2023.

Also read: New Tata Nexon Debuts; Gains Twin-Screen Setup And Dual-Clutch Automatic



The teaser only provides a brief look at the Nexon EV’s fascia before moving to the charging port though you do notice the design tweaks as compared to the ICE. The Nexon EV will get a completely blanked-out body-coloured grille with a full-width lightbar sitting at the base of the bonnet. The rear meanwhile gets the same taillight design as the ICE model replete with the V-shaped LED light guides and lightbar element. The teaser also suggests that Tata has done away with the blue design highlights on the exterior of the EV – a design element seen on all the brand’s current EVs.

Also read: Tata Motors Introduces New Brand Identity For Electric Vehicles



The EV's interior remains under wraps though we expect it to closely mirror the ICE model with its twin 10.25-inch screens. Features too are expected to be shared between the two models though Tata could offer some additional kit on the EV. Expect the EV to also come with the whole suite of safety features offered on the standard Nexon including up to 6 airbags, ESC, three-point seat belts for rear seat passengers, blind view monitor and 360-degree cameras.

Also Read: Tata Punch EV Spied At Charging Station Ahead of Launch

On the powertrain front, Tata is expected to carry over the powertrain from the existing Nexon EV line-up. The SUV is expected to carry forward both battery pack options - 30.2kWh unit from the Nexon EV Prime and 40.5kWh from the Nexon EV Max - with reports suggesting Tata could drop the name differentiation currently in use. At present the Nexon EV Prime has a range of up to 312 km on a full charge while the Max ups this number to 453 km.

The Nexon EV has firmly established itself as the best-selling all-electric passenger vehicle in the Indian market. The EV crossed the 50,000 unit sales milestone earlier this year and has helped establish Tata as the leader in the segment in India. The Nexon EV lacks any direct competition with the closest rival being the similarly priced Mahindra XUV400.