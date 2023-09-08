New Tata Nexon.ev Unveiled; Launch On September 14

Tata Motors has unveiled the latest iteration of the Nexon.ev in India. The heavily revamped electric SUV features significant cosmetic tweaks, mechanical and powertrain updates along with the addition of new features. The compact SUV is available in two variants- MR (Medium Range) and LR (Long Range), with three trim levels each- Creative, Fearless and Empowered, each of which are available in different exterior and interior colour options. Tata will open bookings for the vehicle on September 9, with pricing to be revealed alongside its ICE counterpart on September 14.

The Nexon.ev's DRLs are connected using a lightbar that also displays charging levels

In terms of its design, the Nexon.ev shares most of its styling elements with the Nexon ICE, such as the Curvv concept-inspired DRLs, alloy wheels and the taillamps connected via a lightbar. However, unlike the Nexon ICE, the EV’s DRLs are connected using a lightbar that also shows charging levels when the car is plugged in. Another difference is a brushed aluminium lower bumper.

The Nexon.ev gets a larger 12.3 inch infotainment system inside

On the inside, the Nexon.ev gets the same interior layout as its ICE counterpart with its two-spoke steering wheel, and the freestanding touchscreen in the central console that features Apple Carplay and Android Auto. The infotainment display in the EV is larger than the unit on the ICE version, measuring 12.3 inches. Other features include touch-based HVAC controls, a wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, cruise control and a new 9-speaker JBL sound system. An interesting feature though, is the new new Arcade.ev app suite that lets you stream OTT platforms such as Prime Video.

The Nexon.ev has three driving modes- Eco, City and Sport

Coming to the powertrain, the Nexon.ev is powered by a permanent synchronous motor that makes 128 bhp in the MR variant and a higher 145 bhp in the LR variant. Torque output stands at 215 Nm and is the same on both variants. The setup’s weight is down by 20 kg and has improved cooling and functionality. The car has three driving modes- Eco, City and Sport. In terms of range, the new vehicle gets slightly higher figures than its predecessor.

The Nexon.ev has V2V (vehicle to vehicle) charging which enables it to charge another appliance or EV

The MR variant is equipped with a 30 kWh battery that delivers 325 km of range, while the LR gets the larger 40.5 kWh battery that has an ARAI-certified range of 465 km, both of which support fast charging. The main talking point though, is the vehicle’s V2V (vehicle to vehicle) and V2L (vehicle to load) charging capabilities, that enable it to charge another appliance or electric vehicle by use of an external wire.

With all the new bells and whistles in the car, we expect the car to command a premium over the outgoing model, which is priced at Rs 14.49 lakh-19.54 lakh (ex-showroom).