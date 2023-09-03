Tata Motors Records 78,010 Unit Sales In August 2023

In August 2023, Tata Motors recorded total sales of 78,010 units, compared to 78,843 units in the same month last year, marking a marginal decline of 0.6 per cent.

Also Read: New Tata Nexon EV Teased; Debut on September 7, 2023

Total CV sales for August 2023 reached 32,077 units, showing a slight increase of 2 per cent compared to August 2022 when 31,492 units were sold. Domestic sales of CVs were particularly strong, with 30,748 units sold, representing a year-on-year growth of 4.9 per cent. Breaking down the CV sales by category, we see a mixed performance. Tata Motors sold 9,000 HCV (Heavy Commercial Vehicle) truck units in August 2023, reflecting a significant YoY growth of 14.4 per cent. Sales of Intermediate and Light Commercial Vehicles (ILMCV) stood at 5,207 units, showing a growth of 4.8 per cent compared to the previous year. Passenger Carriers category saw YoY growth of 29.9 per cent, with 2,986 units sold. While the SCV Cargo and Pickup segment experienced a slight dip with a YoY decrease of 4.4 per cent, Tata Motors still managed to sell 13,555 units.

The international market for Tata Motors' CVs experienced a significant decline of 39 per cent, with 1,329 units sold. Combining both domestic and international sales, Tata Motors achieved a YoY growth of 1.9 per cent, selling a total of 32,077 units. Domestic sales of Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (MH&ICV) performed admirably, with 13,306 units sold in August 2023, showcasing a YoY growth of 10.2 per cent. When considering both domestic and international business for MH&ICVs, the total sales for August 2023 reached 13,816 units, indicating a healthy growth of 7.5 per cent.

Also Read: New Tata Nexon Variants Explained

Tata Motors' PV (Passenger Vehicle) sales, on the other hand, experienced a minor setback. In August 2023, the company sold 45,933 PV units, compared to 47,351 units in the same month last year, marking a YoY decrease of 3 per cent. Domestic PV sales amounted to 45,513 units, showing a similar YoY decline of 3.5 per cent. Despite this dip, Tata Motors continues to maintain a significant presence in the passenger vehicle market. A noteworthy aspect of Tata Motors' performance in August 2023 was the growth in Electric Vehicle (EV) sales. The company reported a substantial YoY growth of 54.9 per cent in EV sales, with a total of 6,236 units sold, as compared to 4,026 units in August 2022.

Tata Motors' international business showcased varied results across different vehicle categories. In the CV segment, the YoY growth for IB sales was -39 per cent, while in the PV segment, it witnessed a YoY growth of 127 per cent, with 420 units sold in August 2023.