Login

Tata Motors Records 78,010 Unit Sales In August 2023

Commercial vehicle sales rose by 2 per cent, while passenger vehicles sales saw a minor dip of 3 per cent. Notably, EV sales surged by 54.9 per cent.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

03-Sep-23 12:10 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Tata Motors records a 2 per cent YoY growth in CV sales, with domestic performance at 4.9 per cent growth in August 2023.
  • Domestic MH&ICV sales surged by 10.2 per cent, reflecting demand for Tata's commercial vehicles.
  • Growth of 54.9 per cent in EV sales highlights Tata Motors' commitment to electric mobility in August 2023.

In August 2023, Tata Motors recorded total sales of 78,010 units, compared to 78,843 units in the same month last year, marking a marginal decline of 0.6 per cent. 

 

Also Read: New Tata Nexon EV Teased; Debut on September 7, 2023

Total CV sales for August 2023 reached 32,077 units, showing a slight increase of 2 per cent compared to August 2022 when 31,492 units were sold. Domestic sales of CVs were particularly strong, with 30,748 units sold, representing a year-on-year growth of 4.9 per cent. Breaking down the CV sales by category, we see a mixed performance. Tata Motors sold 9,000 HCV (Heavy Commercial Vehicle) truck units in August 2023, reflecting a significant YoY growth of 14.4 per cent. Sales of Intermediate and Light Commercial Vehicles (ILMCV) stood at 5,207 units, showing a growth of 4.8 per cent compared to the previous year. Passenger Carriers category saw YoY growth of 29.9 per cent, with 2,986 units sold. While the SCV Cargo and Pickup segment experienced a slight dip with a YoY decrease of 4.4 per cent, Tata Motors still managed to sell 13,555 units. 

 

The international market for Tata Motors' CVs experienced a significant decline of 39 per cent, with 1,329 units sold. Combining both domestic and international sales, Tata Motors achieved a YoY growth of 1.9 per cent, selling a total of 32,077 units. Domestic sales of Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (MH&ICV) performed admirably, with 13,306 units sold in August 2023, showcasing a YoY growth of 10.2 per cent. When considering both domestic and international business for MH&ICVs, the total sales for August 2023 reached 13,816 units, indicating a healthy growth of 7.5 per cent.

 

Also Read: New Tata Nexon Variants Explained

Tata Motors' PV (Passenger Vehicle) sales, on the other hand, experienced a minor setback. In August 2023, the company sold 45,933 PV units, compared to 47,351 units in the same month last year, marking a YoY decrease of 3 per cent. Domestic PV sales amounted to 45,513 units, showing a similar YoY decline of 3.5 per cent. Despite this dip, Tata Motors continues to maintain a significant presence in the passenger vehicle market. A noteworthy aspect of Tata Motors' performance in August 2023 was the growth in Electric Vehicle (EV) sales. The company reported a substantial YoY growth of 54.9 per cent in EV sales, with a total of 6,236 units sold, as compared to 4,026 units in August 2022.

 

Tata Motors' international business showcased varied results across different vehicle categories. In the CV segment, the YoY growth for IB sales was -39 per cent, while in the PV segment, it witnessed a YoY growth of 127 per cent, with 420 units sold in August 2023. 

# Tata Motors# Commercial Vehicles# Passenger vehicles

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 BMW X1
8.0
0
10
2018 BMW X1
9,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 28.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda Elevate
Honda Elevate

₹ 11 - 16 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Tata New Nexon
Tata New Nexon

₹ 8 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

CFMoto 400GT
CFMoto 400GT

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire

₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310

₹ 2.2 - 2.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 6, 2023

Aprilia RS440
Aprilia RS440

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 7, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Motors Records 78,010 Unit Sales In August 2023
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn