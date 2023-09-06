2023 Tata Nexon And Nexon EV To Be Launched On September 14

Tata Motors will launch the 2023 Nexon and Nexon EV facelifts on September 14, 2023. Both models will come with massive cosmetic revisions, along with updated features and tech. Now we have already driven the former, and you can read our detailed review on the car&bike website. On the other hand, Tata is set to unveil the Nexon EV on September 7, ahead of the official launch. The order books for the petrol-powered Nexon have already opened, while bookings for the Nexon EV will commence on September 9, 2023.

Visually, both the Nexon and Nexon EV will get major cosmetic changes which include new, sharper lines, revised grille (Nexon), LED headlights, LED DRLs, new alloy wheels and LED taillamps. The Nexon EV will get a slightly different facia in line with its EV nature along with blue accents and EV badging on the exterior.



Both models will also get a heavily updated cabin with a refreshed interior along with new features and tech. The updates will include two 10.25-inch displays for infotainment and instrumentation. The cars also get a new two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, a more upmarket fit and finish with faux leather inserts and more. The touchscreen system, meanwhile, offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Other features include ventilated leatherette front seats, wireless phone charging, a 9-speaker JBL-branded audio system, a voice-operated electric sunroof and connected car tech.

On the safety front, the new Nexon gets six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), three-point seat belts for rear seat passengers and ISOFIX child seat anchorages as standard equipment. What will further add to the comfort and safety of buyers is the inclusion of 360-degree cameras, front parking sensors and a blind-view monitor, which will alert the driver to any blind spots that emerge when making a turn. The Nexon EV is expected to get ADAS functionalities as well.

The Nexon is offered with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol that makes 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque, and the 1.5-litre diesel, which puts out 113 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. While manual and automated manual (AMT) options will be available with both engines, there is also a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic for the turbo-petrol model.

Details about the Nexon EV’s battery pack and the motor are yet to be released, however, it is likely to carry forward the set-up of the current model. This means it will continue to offer two battery pack options, 30.2 kWh and 40.5 kWh. We can also assume that the range for the smaller battery pack will be a claimed 312 kilometres, while the larger battery pack will offer a claimed range of 453 kilometres.