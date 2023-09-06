Login

2023 Tata Nexon And Nexon EV To Be Launched On September 14

The order books for the petrol-powered Tata Nexon facelift have already opened, while bookings for the 2023 Nexon EV will commence on September 4, 2023.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

06-Sep-23 07:25 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Tata Nexon and Nexon EV facelifts will be launched on September 14
  • Bookings for the Nexon have already opened, and order books for Nexon EV will start on September 9
  • The Nexon facelift comes in both petrol and diesel engine options

Tata Motors will launch the 2023 Nexon and Nexon EV facelifts on September 14, 2023. Both models will come with massive cosmetic revisions, along with updated features and tech. Now we have already driven the former, and you can read our detailed review on the car&bike website. On the other hand, Tata is set to unveil the Nexon EV on September 7, ahead of the official launch. The order books for the petrol-powered Nexon have already opened, while bookings for the Nexon EV will commence on September 9, 2023

 

Also Read: Tata Nexon Facelift Review: Completely Revamped And How!

 

 

Visually, both the Nexon and Nexon EV will get major cosmetic changes which include new, sharper lines, revised grille (Nexon), LED headlights, LED DRLs, new alloy wheels and LED taillamps. The Nexon EV will get a slightly different facia in line with its EV nature along with blue accents and EV badging on the exterior.
 

Both models will also get a heavily updated cabin with a refreshed interior along with new features and tech. The updates will include two 10.25-inch displays for infotainment and instrumentation. The cars also get a new two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, a more upmarket fit and finish with faux leather inserts and more. The touchscreen system, meanwhile, offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Other features include ventilated leatherette front seats, wireless phone charging, a 9-speaker JBL-branded audio system, a voice-operated electric sunroof and connected car tech.

 

 

On the safety front, the new Nexon gets six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), three-point seat belts for rear seat passengers and ISOFIX child seat anchorages as standard equipment. What will further add to the comfort and safety of buyers is the inclusion of 360-degree cameras, front parking sensors and a blind-view monitor, which will alert the driver to any blind spots that emerge when making a turn. The Nexon EV is expected to get ADAS functionalities as well. 

 

Also Read: New Tata Nexon Debuts; Gains Twin-Screen Setup And Dual-Clutch Automatic

 

The Nexon is offered with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol that makes 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque, and the 1.5-litre diesel, which puts out 113 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. While manual and automated manual (AMT) options will be available with both engines, there is also a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic for the turbo-petrol model. 

 

 

Details about the Nexon EV’s battery pack and the motor are yet to be released, however, it is likely to carry forward the set-up of the current model. This means it will continue to offer two battery pack options, 30.2 kWh and 40.5 kWh. We can also assume that the range for the smaller battery pack will be a claimed 312 kilometres, while the larger battery pack will offer a claimed range of 453 kilometres.

 

# Tata Nexon EV# Nexon EV# Tata Nexon# Nexon Facelift# Tata Nexon Facelift# SUV# Family# Petrol# Diesel

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2013 Hyundai i10
7.3
0
10
2013 Hyundai i10
41,489 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 4.45 L
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
2021 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
22,376 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.90 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
6.2
0
10
2013 Audi A6
77,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 8.25 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2012 Honda City
6.5
0
10
2012 Honda City
84,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 4.25 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 BMW X1
7.0
0
10
2014 BMW X1
44,300 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A3
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A3
47,549 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2011 Honda Accord
2011 Honda Accord
82,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 4.75 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.4
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
85,500 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 16.10 L
₹ 36,058/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2016 Hyundai Creta
7.6
0
10
2016 Hyundai Creta
36,800 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.10 L
₹ 18,141/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2020 Kia Seltos
8.6
0
10
2020 Kia Seltos
24,513 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 11.25 L
₹ 23,790/monthemi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi

Research More on Nexon

Tata Nexon
7.8
0
10
Tata Nexon

Starts at ₹ 7.6 - 14.48 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Nexon Specifications
View Nexon Features

Popular Tata Models

Tata Punch
Tata Punch

₹ 6 - 10.1 Lakh

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon

₹ 7.6 - 14.48 Lakh

Tata Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV

₹ 16.19 - 18.79 Lakh

Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago

₹ 5.6 - 8.11 Lakh

Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier

₹ 15 - 24.07 Lakh

Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV

₹ 8.69 - 12.04 Lakh

Tata Tigor EV
Tata Tigor EV

₹ 12.49 - 13.75 Lakh

Tata Tigor
Tata Tigor

₹ 6.3 - 8.95 Lakh

Tata Nexon EV Max
Tata Nexon EV Max

₹ 16.49 - 19.54 Lakh

Tata Altroz
Tata Altroz

₹ 6.6 - 10.74 Lakh

Tata Safari
Tata Safari

₹ 15.65 - 25.02 Lakh

Tata Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG

₹ 6.7 - 8.11 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Tata New Nexon
Tata New Nexon

₹ 8 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 17, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310

₹ 2.2 - 2.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 6, 2023

Aprilia RS440
Aprilia RS440

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 7, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • 2023 Tata Nexon And Nexon EV To Be Launched On September 14
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn