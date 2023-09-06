Login

Tata Nexon EV Facelift Bookings Commencing On September 9

Tata is set to unveil the Nexon EV on September 7 and will commence booking for the electric SUV from September 9.
By Yash Sunil

2 mins read

06-Sep-23 04:52 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Launch for the Nexon EV is slated on the 12th of September
  • Design heavily inspired from the Nexon Facelift
  • Bookings for the Nexon Facelift have already commenced on the 4th of September

Tata Motors has just announced that bookings for the upcoming Nexon EV facelift will commence from September 9. The home-grown automaker will unveil the updated electric SUV on September 7, and to ramp up the excitement, the brand has already released a few teasers showcasing its exteriors. The debut of the Nexon EV facelift follows the unveiling of the Nexon facelift in the Indian market, with both cars scheduled to be launched in India on September 14, 2023. Bookings for the ICE-powered Nexon facelift had already begun on September 4. 

 

Also Read: Tata Nexon Facelift Review: Completely Revamped And How!

 

The Nexon EV design is heavily inspired by its ICE sibling and shares many of the design elements, just like the Nexon facelift front adorns an LED DRL that runs across the width of the electric SUV along with L-shaped DRLs that sit above the split headlights. At the rear, the car has Y-shaped taillights with LED lights running across the rear. It also gets a new Nexon.EV badge embossed in the centre.

 

Also Read: Citroen C3 Aircross Bookings To Open On September 15; Deliveries To Begin In October

 

Details about the battery pack and the motor are yet to be released, however it is likely to carry forward the set-up of the current model. This means it will continue to offer two battery pack options, 30.2 kWh and 40.5 kWh. We can also assume that the range for the smaller battery pack will be a claimed 312 kilometres, while the larger battery pack will offer a claimed range of 453 kilometres.

In terms of the pricing, the outgoing model is priced between Rs 14.49 lakh and Rs 19.54 lakh (ex-showroom, India). So, we expect the facelift to be offered with a hike of around Rs 1 to Rs 2 lakh across all variants.

