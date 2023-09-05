Citroen C3 Aircross Bookings To Open On September 15; Deliveries To Begin In October

Citroen India is gearing up to enter the compact SUV segment with the launch of the Citroen C3 Aircross. While deliveries for the SUV will begin in October 2023, bookings for the car will open on September 15. The new compact SUV is based on the same C-Cubed platform as the C3 hatchback and is offered in both 5- and 7-seater options. We expect the upcoming Citroen C3 Aircross to be priced between Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Upon launch, the compact SUV will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Volkswagen Taigun.

The C3 is built on the same C-Cubed platform as the C3 hatchback

Visually, the C3 Aircross is the quintessential Citroen SUV, featuring the twin slat grille and the Chevron pattern logo at the centre. In terms of features, you get halogen headlamps with twin LED DRLs, 17-inch alloy wheels and C-shaped taillamps. The SUV also comes with some heavy cladding, dual-tone body colour options and roof rails.

Citroen offers two dashboard colour options – Anodised Bronze and Anodised Grey

Inside, the C3 Aircross gets a cabin that’s widely similar to the C3 hatchback, especially the dashboard, which continues to feature the same AC vents, steering and a 10.2-inch touchscreen display. Having said that, the Citroen offers two dashboard colour options – Anodised Bronze and Anodised Grey. The cabin is also extremely spacious, and in addition to a 3rd row of seats, the 7-seater version also comes with roof-mounted AC vents. The car gets a digital instrument cluster, manual AC controls and more.

The cabin styling is similar to the C3 hatch, however the C3 Aircross is offered in both 5- and 7-seater options

In terms of safety features, this top-end trim of the C3 Aircross comes with an electronic stability programme, hill hold assist, tyre pressure monitoring system and a rear-view camera. Other standard features include - dual airbags, anti-lock brakes, seatbelt reminder and rear parking sensors.

Under the hood, the Citroen C3 Aircross features the same 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that powers the C3 hatchback. The motor makes the same amount of power and torque – 108 bhp and 190 Nm, while mated to a new 6-speed manual transmission as standard.