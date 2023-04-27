Citroen C3 Aircross SUV Debuts With 5 And 7-Seat Options; Launch In H2 2023

Citroen has unveiled the new C3 Aircross SUV for the Indian market. The 4.3-metre-long SUV will be Citroen's entry into the heavily contested compact SUV segment with the model’s USP being that buyers will have the option of a third row of seats.

Split headlamp design shared with the C3 hatchback, though the Aircorss is notably more butch.

Starting with the look, the Aircross gets the same split headlamp design as the smaller C3 hatchback, though the SUV gets a notably more muscular look. The high-set LED daytime running lamps are joined by twin strips of chrome that form the twin-chevron Citroen logo at the centre. The air-vents get a layered look with the upper vent sitting just below the chrome trim and separated from the lower unit by a swathe of body-coloured plastic housing the number plate. The bumper also features a faux skid plate element to add to the SUV look.

Down the sides, the C3 Aircross does share some elements with the larger C5 – such as the upright design and similar window line up to the C-pillar. Adding to the SUV look is cladding around the wheel arches along with notable cuts and creases along the shoulder line above the wheel arches.

Prominent use of cladding and faux skid plate elements add to tough SUV look.

Coming to the rear, the squared-out wrap-around tail lamps are connected via a piece of darkened trim. The rear bumper features notable use of cladding and a faux skid plate element that goes some way in accentuating the tough SUV look. The tailgate too features several cuts and creases including around the tail lamps and lower near the base. The rear windscreen meanwhile seems to wrap around the vehicle with pseudo-extensions into the C-pillar.

In terms of size, the C3 Aircross measures 4.3m in length, 1,654mm in height, 1,796mm in width and sits on a 2,671mm wheelbase - the longest in the segment. Compared to the compact SUV segment, the C3 Aircross will be similar in size to the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Grand Vitara/Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The SUV also gets 200mm of ground clearance.

Dashboard design is the same as the C3 hatch; Aircross gets a new 7.0-inch colour driver display with 6 modes.

Moving to the cabin, the C3 Aircross will be offered in two seating configurations – a 5-seat layout or a 5+2 seat layout with the latter featuring removable third-row seats. The SUV gets the same dashboard design as the C3 hatchback. The Aircross though gets a more upmarket 7.0-inch TFT digital instrument cluster. A 10-inch touchscreen sits atop the centre console and gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, while rotary air-con controls seem to have been carried over from the C3 hatchback. The 5+2 seater also gets additional roof-mounted vents with blower controls in the second row for better cooling at the rear.

C3 Aircross will be offered with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The 5-seater offers a boot space of 441 litres with the rear seats up while the 5+2-seater offers up to 511-litres of storage with the second row up. Citroen says this is due to the seats being set further forward in the 5+2 model to accommodate the third row. The middle-row seat in the 5+2-seater splits and folds in a 70:30 split to provide access to the third row.

The C3 Aircross will initially only be available with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine though the company is yet to confirm the power output. The unit will be paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, and there's no news about an automatic gearbox option for now.

Citroen says the C3 Aircross has been developed in India with up to 90 per cent localisation. The SUV will go on sale in India later this year.