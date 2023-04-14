Citroen C3 Gets New Shine Variant With A Rear-View Camera, Alloy Wheels And More

Citroen has introduced a new top variant of the C3 hatchback in India, the C3 Shine. Priced from Rs 7.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new Shine variant adds some much-needed features that were previously missing from Citroen’s first mass-market model for the Indian market.

C3 Shine gets additional features such as diamond-cut alloys, electrically-adjustable wing mirrors and more.

The new top variant offers added equipment such as a rear-view camera, fog lamps, a rear wiper and washer, a rear defogger, electrically-adjustable wing mirrors, a day-night adjustable inside rear-view mirror and diamond-cut alloy wheels. The 10.24-inch touchscreen too has been updated and now includes ‘My Citroen Connect’ connected car features. The tech was already offered in the all-electric eC3 and is now available on the internal combustion model as well.

C3 Shine gets the addition of a rear-view camera.

As with the lower Feel variant, the new Shine trim is available in both single and dual-tone colour options.

Aside from the new features, the Shine variant carries over all the kit from the lower-spec Feel trim such as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, remote locking and unlocking and more.

Commenting on the launch Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head, Citroën India said, "We are excited to launch the new Shine variant of the Citroën C3 with the latest features that customers in this segment are aspiring for. With the new Citroën Connectivity 1.0 now on board the C3, this hatch with a twist will truly be the perfect all-round package for the young and progressive customer in this competitive segment."

Also gets connected car tech with 35 functions.

Citroen has also updated the C3 to now comply with the BS6 Phase 2 norms. For now, the hatchback is only available with the naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine with the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol version expected to be introduced at a later date.

The full prices of the updated C3 are below (ex-showroom, Delhi):