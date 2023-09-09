Kawasaki India To Launch Ninja ZX-4R On September 11

Kawasaki India is set to expand its portfolio by launching a new motorcycle in the Indian market, the Ninja ZX-4R. The launch date for the brand-new bike is set for September 11, 2023, which was revealed through a teaser released by the brand on its social media platforms. At present, the smallest inline four-cylinder motorcycle on sale in the market is the Honda CB650R, but will be replaced by the Ninja ZX-4R once it is officially launched.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R is already on sale on the global markets, and is powered by a 399cc liquid-cooled inline-4 DOHC motor. This unit is rated to produce 78 bhp of max power at a screaming 15,000 rpm and peak torque output of 37.6 Nm at 12,500 rpm. The motor comes mated to a slick 6-speed gearbox assisted by a slipper clutch and a quick shifter.

As for the cycle parts on the ZX-4R, it is built using a steel diamond frame with a truss structure. At the front, it has an upside-down fork suspension, and for the rear, it gets a preload-adjustable monoshock suspension, both sourced from Showa. For braking, the ZX-4R has a dual-disc setup at the front with radial calipers and a single disc at the rear with a floating caliper. The bike rides on 17-inch wheels with 120/70-R17 (front) and 160/60-R17 (rear) tyres.

On the features front, the ZX-4R comes with four riding modes – Sport, Road, Rain and Rider, the last mode being customisable. Furthermore, it gets traction control and a 4.3-inch Bluetooth-enabled TFT screen with turn-by-turn navigation and notification updates.

As for the pricing, the Ninja ZX-4R is set to arrive in India via the CBU route, so it will be quite a pricy proposition, and we expect the prices to range between Rs 7 to Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom, India).