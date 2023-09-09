Login

Kawasaki India To Launch Ninja ZX-4R On September 11

Kawasaki India is set to launch its sub-500cc inline four-cylinder motorcycle for the Indian market, the Ninja ZX-4R.
Calendar-icon

By Yash Sunil

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

09-Sep-23 02:16 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Powered by a 399cc liquid-cooled inline-4 DOHC motor
  • Will arrive in India as a CBU
  • Prices are expected to range between Rs 7-8 lakh (ex-showroom)

Kawasaki India is set to expand its portfolio by launching a new motorcycle in the Indian market, the Ninja ZX-4R. The launch date for the brand-new bike is set for September 11, 2023, which was revealed through a teaser released by the brand on its social media platforms. At present, the smallest inline four-cylinder motorcycle on sale in the market is the Honda CB650R, but will be replaced by the Ninja ZX-4R once it is officially launched.

 

Also Read: Kawasaki ZX-4R To Be Launched In India

 

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R is already on sale on the global markets, and is powered by a 399cc liquid-cooled inline-4 DOHC motor. This unit is rated to produce 78 bhp of max power at a screaming 15,000 rpm and peak torque output of 37.6 Nm at 12,500 rpm. The motor comes mated to a slick 6-speed gearbox assisted by a slipper clutch and a quick shifter. 

 

 

As for the cycle parts on the ZX-4R, it is built using a steel diamond frame with a truss structure. At the front, it has an upside-down fork suspension, and for the rear, it gets a preload-adjustable monoshock suspension, both sourced from Showa. For braking, the ZX-4R has a dual-disc setup at the front with radial calipers and a single disc at the rear with a floating caliper. The bike rides on 17-inch wheels with 120/70-R17 (front) and 160/60-R17 (rear) tyres.

 

Also Read: 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator Globally Revealed

On the features front, the ZX-4R comes with  four riding modes – Sport, Road, Rain and Rider, the last mode being customisable. Furthermore, it gets traction control and a 4.3-inch Bluetooth-enabled TFT screen with turn-by-turn navigation and notification updates.

 

As for the pricing, the Ninja ZX-4R is set to arrive in India via the CBU route, so it will be quite a pricy proposition, and we expect the prices to range between Rs 7 to Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

# Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R# Ninja ZX-4R# Bike News# Bike News# Latest News# News

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 BMW X1
8.0
0
10
2018 BMW X1
9,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 28.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi Q5
7.1
0
10
2015 Audi Q5
70,925 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular Kawasaki Models

Kawasaki W175
Kawasaki W175

₹ 1.47 - 1.49 Lakh

Kawasaki Ninja H2R
Kawasaki Ninja H2R

₹ 79.9 Lakh

Kawasaki Z900
Kawasaki Z900

₹ 8.5 Lakh

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

₹ 15.99 Lakh

Kawasaki Ninja 650
Kawasaki Ninja 650

₹ 7.12 Lakh

Kawasaki Ninja 300
Kawasaki Ninja 300

₹ 3.43 Lakh

Kawasaki Ninja 1000
Kawasaki Ninja 1000

₹ 11.51 Lakh

Kawasaki Z650
Kawasaki Z650

₹ 6.24 Lakh

Kawasaki Ninja 400
Kawasaki Ninja 400

₹ 4.99 Lakh

Kawasaki KX 450
Kawasaki KX 450

₹ 8.59 Lakh

Kawasaki Vulcan S
Kawasaki Vulcan S

₹ 6.16 Lakh

Kawasaki Z900RS
Kawasaki Z900RS

₹ 16.8 Lakh

Kawasaki Z H2
Kawasaki Z H2

₹ 23.02 - 27.22 Lakh

Kawasaki Versys 650
Kawasaki Versys 650

₹ 7.15 Lakh

Kawasaki KLX 140G
Kawasaki KLX 140G

₹ 4.07 Lakh

Kawasaki Versys 1000
Kawasaki Versys 1000

₹ 12.19 Lakh

Kawasaki KLX 450R
Kawasaki KLX 450R

₹ 8.99 Lakh

Kawasaki Z650RS
Kawasaki Z650RS

₹ 6.72 Lakh

Kawasaki KX 100
Kawasaki KX 100

₹ 4.88 Lakh

Kawasaki KX250
Kawasaki KX250

₹ 7.99 Lakh

Kawasaki KX65
Kawasaki KX65

₹ 3.12 Lakh

Kawasaki KX112
Kawasaki KX112

₹ 4.88 Lakh

Kawasaki KLX230RS
Kawasaki KLX230RS

₹ 5.21 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Tata Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV

₹ 16 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 14, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Tata New Nexon
Tata New Nexon

₹ 8 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 17, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Kawasaki India To Launch Ninja ZX-4R On September 11
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn