Mumbai’s BEST Says New Premium Bus Service Receiving Good Response

Mumbai’s BEST launched its premium bus service in the city earlier this week. The service commenced with four new air-conditioned electric buses operating on an all-day and express route operating in Thane and BKC. The service targeted at offering greater convenience to commuters sees the buses only stop to pick up passengers based on a pre-bookings system via the BEST’s Chalo App with no option to stand as the regular BEST intra-city buses.

The express service was pressed into service between BKC and Thane while the all-day service was put in place at the Bandra Station-BKC route.

Amazing response to BEST app based premium bus service on the very first day. #bestupdates pic.twitter.com/ZxB6AAHQBI — BEST Bus Transport (@myBESTBus) December 13, 2022

BEST said that it had seen a good response to the new app-based service on its first day with the company tweeting out a picture showing one of its new buses operating at near full capacity.

As per reports, the bus service provider said that around 200 people had availed of the service on the first day with over 400 passengers using the service on the first two days. The BEST is reportedly hoping to help ease congestion on the roads with the implementation of the new service as well as offering a faster alternative to the standard BEST service along the route with the buses only stopping at a bus stop if a pre-booked passenger is to embark or disembark.

The BEST has started the service in just four buses currently with plans to expand the number of buses and routes in the future