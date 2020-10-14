MV Agusta Joins Hands With Hertz To Offer Motorcycles On Rent

Italian motorcycle brand MV Agusta has joined hands with Hertz Ride for a new partnership which will offer MV Agusta bikes for rentals in Europe. Hertz Ride already offers a wide range of fully-equipped, high-end motorcycles for rent in Portugal, Spain, France, Italy, Austria, Slovenia, and the United States. And now, Hertz Ride has expanded its motorcycle brands portfolio offered on rent to include MV Agusta bikes in Europe. The MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso SCS and the MV Agusta Dragster Rosso are now offered on rent in Italy and France, to be followed by Portugal and Spain, in the beginning of 2021 riding season, and later, the USA.

Also Read: MV Agusta Announces Partnership With China's QJMotor

The MV Agusta Dragster Rosso will also be offered on rent through Hertz Ride

The partnership allows adventure and motorcycle travel enthusiasts not only the option of renting the motorcycles, but also the option of a guided, or self-guided tours in select destinations. Hertz has ensured that the rental bikes are equipped with all the bells and whistles for customers to have an unforgettable experience. All bikes are equipped with keyless ignition, side panniers, top case and engine protection accessories to ensure a comfortable and safe ride. Every MV Agusta bike offered on rent will be available for different conditions and situation, whether it's just a short ride, two-way, or one-way motorcycle tour.

Also Read: MV Agusta Signs Up Freestyle Stunt Rider Thibaut Nogues

Currently, a typical day tour on a MV Agusta Dragster Rosso, will start with a pick-up and return of the motorcycle to Milan, and will cost roughly around 197 Euros (approximately around ₹ 17,000) a day, allowing a 100 km mileage for the day tour. Hertz Ride can also provide customers with shared routes, local attractions, restaurants and hotels along the customer's route. Hertz Ride also offers several BMW Motorrad models, including the BMW F 850 GS and BMW R 1250 GS.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.