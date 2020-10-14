New Cars and Bikes in India
search

MV Agusta Joins Hands With Hertz To Offer Motorcycles On Rent

Hertz Ride will offer MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso SCS or MV Agusta Dragster Rosso for rentals across Italy and France.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Hertz Ride will offer Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso SCS or the Dragster Rosso for rentals in Italy & France. expand View Photos
Hertz Ride will offer Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso SCS or the Dragster Rosso for rentals in Italy & France.

Highlights

  • Hertz Ride offers MV Agusta bikes on rent in some European countries
  • Hertz Ride also offers a range of BMW Motorrad models on rent
  • MV Agusta bikes will also be offered on rent in the US

Italian motorcycle brand MV Agusta has joined hands with Hertz Ride for a new partnership which will offer MV Agusta bikes for rentals in Europe. Hertz Ride already offers a wide range of fully-equipped, high-end motorcycles for rent in Portugal, Spain, France, Italy, Austria, Slovenia, and the United States. And now, Hertz Ride has expanded its motorcycle brands portfolio offered on rent to include MV Agusta bikes in Europe. The MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso SCS and the MV Agusta Dragster Rosso are now offered on rent in Italy and France, to be followed by Portugal and Spain, in the beginning of 2021 riding season, and later, the USA.

Also Read: MV Agusta Announces Partnership With China's QJMotor

rj8j5654

The MV Agusta Dragster Rosso will also be offered on rent through Hertz Ride

The partnership allows adventure and motorcycle travel enthusiasts not only the option of renting the motorcycles, but also the option of a guided, or self-guided tours in select destinations. Hertz has ensured that the rental bikes are equipped with all the bells and whistles for customers to have an unforgettable experience. All bikes are equipped with keyless ignition, side panniers, top case and engine protection accessories to ensure a comfortable and safe ride. Every MV Agusta bike offered on rent will be available for different conditions and situation, whether it's just a short ride, two-way, or one-way motorcycle tour.

Also Read: MV Agusta Signs Up Freestyle Stunt Rider Thibaut Nogues

0 Comments

Currently, a typical day tour on a MV Agusta Dragster Rosso, will start with a pick-up and return of the motorcycle to Milan, and will cost roughly around 197 Euros (approximately around ₹ 17,000) a day, allowing a 100 km mileage for the day tour. Hertz Ride can also provide customers with shared routes, local attractions, restaurants and hotels along the customer's route. Hertz Ride also offers several BMW Motorrad models, including the BMW F 850 GS and BMW R 1250 GS.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Audi Q2 SUV First Drive Review
Audi Q2 SUV First Drive Review
Honda Amaze Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 7 Lakh
Honda Amaze Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 7 Lakh
Hyundai Motor Group Appoints Euisun Chung As The New Chairman
Hyundai Motor Group Appoints Euisun Chung As The New Chairman
Exclusive: Honda Big Wing Network To Market 300-500 cc Bikes
Exclusive: Honda Big Wing Network To Market 300-500 cc Bikes
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV Officially Revealed
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV Officially Revealed
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Could Get Level 1 Autonomous Technology
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Could Get Level 1 Autonomous Technology
KTM 250 Adventure Bookings Begin At Dealerships Ahead Of Launch Next Week
KTM 250 Adventure Bookings Begin At Dealerships Ahead Of Launch Next Week
Tesla Full Self Driving Beta Version Coming Next Week 
Tesla Full Self Driving Beta Version Coming Next Week 
MV Agusta Joins Hands With Hertz To Offer Motorcycles On Rent
MV Agusta Joins Hands With Hertz To Offer Motorcycles On Rent
2022 Volkswagen Taos SUV Unveiled
2022 Volkswagen Taos SUV Unveiled
Kia Motors India Has Transported 5,000 Cars Using Indian Railways So Far
Kia Motors India Has Transported 5,000 Cars Using Indian Railways So Far
This Could Be The Answer To Curbing High Pollution Levels; Anand Mahindra Agrees
This Could Be The Answer To Curbing High Pollution Levels; Anand Mahindra Agrees
2020 Isuzu D-Max, D-Max S-Cab Pick-Up Trucks Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 7.84 Lakh
2020 Isuzu D-Max, D-Max S-Cab Pick-Up Trucks Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 7.84 Lakh
Honda Amaze Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 7 Lakh
Honda Amaze Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 7 Lakh
KTM 250 Adventure Bookings Begin At Dealerships Ahead Of Launch Next Week
KTM 250 Adventure Bookings Begin At Dealerships Ahead Of Launch Next Week
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV Officially Revealed
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV Officially Revealed
Exclusive: Honda Big Wing Network To Market 300-500 cc Bikes
Exclusive: Honda Big Wing Network To Market 300-500 cc Bikes
Hyundai Motor Group Appoints Euisun Chung As The New Chairman
Hyundai Motor Group Appoints Euisun Chung As The New Chairman
Honda To Introduce New 110 cc Motorcycle In India
Honda To Introduce New 110 cc Motorcycle In India
Volkswagen Teams Up With NIFT For The New Dress Code Of Its Sales And Service Teams
Volkswagen Teams Up With NIFT For The New Dress Code Of Its Sales And Service Teams
2020 Toyota Hilux/Fortuner Facelift Score Five-Star Rating In ASEAN NCAP Crash Test
2020 Toyota Hilux/Fortuner Facelift Score Five-Star Rating In ASEAN NCAP Crash Test
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Could Get Level 1 Autonomous Technology
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Could Get Level 1 Autonomous Technology
This Could Be The Answer To Curbing High Pollution Levels; Anand Mahindra Agrees
This Could Be The Answer To Curbing High Pollution Levels; Anand Mahindra Agrees
Tom Cruise Rides A Made-In-India BMW Bike In New Movie
Tom Cruise Rides A Made-In-India BMW Bike In New Movie
Honda Amaze Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 7 Lakh
Honda Amaze Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 7 Lakh
Hyundai Santro Gets Two New CNG Variants; Prices Start At Rs. 5.87 Lakh
Hyundai Santro Gets Two New CNG Variants; Prices Start At Rs. 5.87 Lakh
Updated BS6 Mahindra TUV300 Spotted Up Close
Updated BS6 Mahindra TUV300 Spotted Up Close

New Car Models

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

MG Gloster

SUV, 0 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Honda Jazz

Hatchback, 17.1 - 18.2 Kmpl
Honda Jazz
Price Starts
₹ 7.5 - 9.74 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,567 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS7 Sportback

Sedan, 11.6 Kmpl
Audi RS7 Sportback
Price Starts
₹ 1.94 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,02,712 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Hatchback, 24.07 - 32.3 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,697 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
This Could Be The Answer To Curbing High Pollution Levels; Anand Mahindra Agrees
This Could Be The Answer To Curbing High Pollution Levels; Anand Mahindra Agrees
Tom Cruise Rides A Made-In-India BMW Bike In New Movie
Tom Cruise Rides A Made-In-India BMW Bike In New Movie
Honda Amaze Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 7 Lakh
Honda Amaze Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 7 Lakh
Hyundai Santro Gets Two New CNG Variants; Prices Start At Rs. 5.87 Lakh
Hyundai Santro Gets Two New CNG Variants; Prices Start At Rs. 5.87 Lakh
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities