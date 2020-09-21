MV Agusta Announces Partnership With China's QJ Motor

Italian motorcycle brand MV Agusta Motor has announced a new strategic partnership with China's QJ Motor Co for the distribution of MV Agusta motorcycles in China. The Qianjiang Group, which owns the QJ Motor brand, is one of the most prominent two-wheeler manufacturers of China, and also owns the Benelli brand. QJ Motor will take over from Fekin Co., which implemented the MV Agusta brand in China during the company's launch. QJ Motor will now take on the 7 existing mono-brand stores MV Agusta has in the region and also expand the sales network with 21 additional stores and service centres within 12 months.

The QJMotor SRT 500 will share its platform with the new Benelli TRK 502 X. Both brands are owned by the Qianjiang Group

Timur Sardarov, CEO MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. said "I am thrilled about this agreement with QJ for the second phase of our expansion into the Chinese market. It is a very ambitious long term partnership that will make MV Agusta the number one Italian premium motorcycle brand in China in the next 5 years. QJ is one of the leading global players in terms of scale, market presence, and quality standards and I am confident that with such a solid partner we will reach, and possibly beat, all our commercial objectives very rapidly. We are also developing a further, important collaboration on the industrial front, which we will announce shortly."

2021 Benelli TNT 600N will be based on the QJ Motor SRK 600

Dongshao Guo, General Manager of Qianjiang Motor Co. commented: "We thank MV Agusta for choosing to establish a new strategic partnership with us. MV Agusta is a world-famous brand with a long history, and also an old friend and close partner of Qianjiang Motorcycle. This cooperation is not only a strong combination of the two sides' business, but also a further recognition of the brands and ideas of each other. We hope that in the future we could work together to bring in for the Chinese customers more high-performance motorcycles that are fashionable, easy to handle, and fun to ride. We aim to make motorcycle travels freer, greener, and more passionate."

Benelli's new inline four-cylinder engine looks similar to the old engine of the MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR

QJ Motor, the Chinese brand owned by the Qianjiang Group, is also readying its own line of motorcycles which will share the basic engine platforms with the Benelli line-up. The Benelli brand is also owned by the Qianjiang Group. In fact, a new engine showcased as part of Benelli's new line-up has a resemblance to an old version of the MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR. So, apart from help MV Agusta set up its local sales and service network, QJ Motor could also be looking at a technological partnership with MV Agusta.

