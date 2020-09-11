New Cars and Bikes in India
2021 Benelli TRK 502X Revealed As QJMotor SRT500

A production ready model of the QJMotor SRT 500 has been revealed, to be rebranded as the Benelli TRK 502 X in India has been spotted.

The QJMotor SRT 500 is expected to be re-branded as the Benelli TRK 502 with some minor design changes

Highlights

  • QJMotor is the Chinese brand from Benelli's parent company Qianjiang
  • In India, and Europe, the QJMotor SRT 500 may be rebranded as Benelli
  • The updated Benelli TRK 502 is expected to be introduced in 2021

The 2021 Benelli TRK 502 X is expected to get a major styling overhaul, and its Chinese sibling, the QJMotor SRT 500 has been revealed in leaked images. The latest images show a production-ready version of the QJMotor SRT 500, to be the off-road ready variant with spoked wheels of the brand's middleweight adventure bike. The corresponding Benelli model will be TRK 502 X, and the QJMotor version even wears the 'TRK' badging on its mirrors and handguards, so this may very well be re-badged as the Benelli TRK 502 X, although there's been no confirmation from the company about that yet.

Also Read: Restyled Benelli TRK 502 Revealed As QJMotor SRT 500

fitg31es

The QJMotor SRT 500 may be a QJMotor brand model, but the TRK branding is quite obviously visible on the handguards and mirrors

The design though looks a lot sleeker than the current generation Benelli TRK 502, and wears lithe and slimmer tank extensions, with the signature 'beak'. Lighting will be all-LED, with a completely new headlight cluster, and altogether re-designed face. The windscreen is taller as well, and the handguards feature aluminium bracing, like aftermarket Barkbuster handguards, which are the go-to handguards for serious off-road riders. And the aluminium braces also have the tell-tale 'TRK' embossed on them, as do the rear view mirrors. So, the QJMotor SRT 500 features in the latest images could very well be the TRK 502, but with new colours and body graphics.

Like the QJMotor SRT 500, the Benelli TRK 502 is likely to be available in three variants, with one alloy wheel variant, and two variants with spoked wheels, with the range-topping variant with Brembo radial calipers, while the lower variant expected to get J Juan calipers. The engine will be the same 500 cc, parallel-twin unit as before, but will be BS6-compliant, and will get a marginal performance hike to around 48 bhp. What will be a welcome change is the reduction in weight, with the new model expected to shed some 10 kg over the outgoing TRK 502. We expect the Benelli TRK 502 to be introduced in India in the first half of 2021, with prices under ₹ 6 lakh.

(Source: Bennetts.co.uk)

