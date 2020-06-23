Restyled Benelli TRK 502 Revealed As China's QJ Motor SRT 500

A leaked image shows China's Qianjiang Group developing a new 500 cc adventure bike that is based on the Benelli TRK 502. The QJ Motor SRT 500, with slightly different styling than the Benelli, is part of new Chinese motorcycle brand QJ Motor, also part of Benelli's Chinese parent company, the Qianjiang Group. Type approval documents reveal the QJ Motor SRT 500, and at least three versions are expected, divided into a road-oriented model with cast alloy wheels, and a slightly more off-road oriented model with spoked wheels.

QJ Motor seems to be getting ready with an aggressive new model offensive, with several machines to be introduced in the premium end of the Asian motorcycle market. The first of these is to be the updated Benelli TNT600i based QJ Motor SRK600, followed by a full-faired version named the SRG600, as well as a slightly bigger adventure bike called the SRB750.

Two versions of the QJ Motor SRT500 are seen with a total of 3 variants

The latest SRT500 images reveal the clear and apparent sharing of mechanical parts with the Benelli TRK502, including the new aluminium swingarm expected on the updated TRK502. The variants seen in the new documents include a road-oriented model with alloy wheels, Marzocchi forks and the new aluminium swingarm. There are two more off-road biased variants as well, with the steel swingarm, wire spoked wheels and different front suspension. The higher spec version of these sport Brembo brakes, while the other one uses unbranded calipers.

The QJ Motor SRT 500 has a cleaner design than the busy and somewhat cluttered design of the TRK 502

The visible change in the QJ Motor SRT500 from the Benelli TRK502 is the styling. The SRT500 sports a relatively clean design, compared to the cluttered front beak and slightly complicated creases, angles and curves on the bodywork of the Benelli TRK502. Although dimensions are more or less likely to be similar to the TRK 502, the QJ Motor SRT 500 wears a slightly slimmer look, and it's also expected to be lighter than the 225 kg kerb weight of the TRK 502. The other important change is a slight bump in power, up from 47 bhp on the Benelli to 48 bhp on the QJ Motor 500 cc adventure bike.

